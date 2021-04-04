América adds three more points against Necaxa (2-1)

04/04/2021 at 05:15 CEST

The Necaxa failed to prevail over America, who won 2-1 during the match held this Sunday in the Aztec stadium. The America He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Mazatlan away from home (0-1) and the other in front of Chivas Guadalajara away (0-3) and at the moment had a streak of five consecutive victories. For his part, Necaxa came from beating 1-0 at home at FC Juarez in the last match played. After the result obtained, the Coyoacanense team is second at the end of the game, while the Necaxa is seventeenth.

The meeting began in an unbeatable way for the Acuicalitense group, which premiered the luminous with a bit of Martin Barragan at minute 40. However, the America achieved the tie thanks to a goal from Richard Sanchez shortly before the end, specifically at 45, concluding the first half with a 1-1 score.

In the second half, luck came for the local team, who turned the score around with a goal from Giovani dos santos in the 60th minute, ending the confrontation with the result of 2-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the America gave entrance to Federico Vinas, Santiago Naveda, Antonio Lopez Amenabar and Nicolas Benedetti by Giovani dos santos, Roger Martinez, Pedro Aquino and Alvaro Fidalgo, Meanwhile he Necaxa gave entrance to Rodrigo Aguirre, Mario De Luna, Bryan carvallo, Ian González Nieto and Raul sandoval by Kevin Mercado, Jair Pereira, Maximiliano Salas, Martin Barragan and David cabrera.

The referee showed four yellow cards, one of them to the America (Sebastian Cáceres) and three to Necaxa (Kevin Mercado, Unai Bilbao and Jairo gonzalez).

After the final whistle of the referee of this match belonging to matchday 13, the America was positioned as second classified, while the Necaxa is seventeenth.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the UANL Tigers, Meanwhile he Necaxa will play against him Pumas UNAM.