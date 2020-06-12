a section exclusively dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement, where dozens of series, films and documentaries appear that portray the African American community from different angles and themes. “data-reactid =” 12 “> After the tragedy of George Floyd and the awakening of the American activist, there are many celebrities and anonymous people in general who have shared their desire to learn about systemic racism and to do their bit on the road to change. And for this reason, Netflix He created a section exclusively dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement, where dozens of series, films and documentaries appear that portray the African American community from different angles and themes.

our recommendations for series, films and documentaries based on true stories on the same theme, the proposal is so overwhelming it deserves to be highlighted individually and with all the possible drums and cymbals. Your name is even likely to ring a bell. Not only because she was nominated for an Oscar in 2016 (an award she deserved but it was for O.J .: Made in America), but also because you may have seen it appear among the publications of hundreds of Twitter users in recent days, since after it was discovered that American viewers they had placed Maids and Ladies as the most watched Netflix movie after the riots and protests -when it is one of the least representative for the history of African-American reality- many put the cry in the sky asking the rest of the users that if they wanted to learn about racism in the country, then they should see Amendment XIII. Even Bryce Dallas Howard, one of the actresses of Maids and ladies, said the same. And I couldn’t agree more. “Data-reactid =” 26 “> Although we had already included this Ava DuVernay documentary in our recommendations for series, films and documentaries based on true stories on the same subject, the proposal is so overwhelming it deserves to be highlighted individually and with all the possible drums and cymbals. Your name is even likely to ring a bell. Not only because she was nominated for an Oscar in 2016 (an award she deserved but went to OJ: Made in America), but also because you may have seen her appear among the publications of hundreds of Twitter users in recent days, given that after It was discovered that American viewers had placed Maids and Ladies as the most watched Netflix movie after the riots and protests – when it is one of the least representative for the history of African American reality – many put the cry in the sky asking the rest of users who if they wanted to learn about racism in the country, then see Amendment XIII. Even Bryce Dallas Howard, one of the actresses for Maids and Ladies, said the same thing. And I couldn’t agree more.

Youtube where it is available for free with subtitles in different languages. Including Spanish (you just have to click on settings and change the subtitle language). There you can also find episodes of Our Planet, Babies or Explained.“data-reactid =” 27 “>Amendment XIII It was released in 2016 and is one of the original products of the streaming giant. The good news is that You do not need to have a subscription to see it since the platform has included it in a channel titled “Educational Documentaries” in Youtube where it is available for free with subtitles in different languages. Including Spanish (you just have to click on settings and change the language of the subtitles). There you can also find episodes of Our Planet, Babies or Explained.

So they see us –the powerful docuseries (also on Netflix) about the five African-American teens who spent several years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit- explores the historical union that exists between racism and the politics of different presidencies since Richard Nixon, the impact of the war on drugs and crime, and the consequent massive incarceration that plagues the country. And how all this is part of a conglomerate that explains systemic racism. “Data-reactid =” 29 “> Amendment XIII explores the history of racism from a political angle like we have never seen before. This is a 100-minute essay on duration in which the acclaimed director of Así se ven -the powerful docuseries (also on Netflix) about the five African American teenagers who spent several years in prison for a crime they did not commit- explores the historical union that exists between racism and the politics of different presidencies since Richard Nixon, the impact of the war on drugs and crime, and the consequent massive incarceration that plagues the country. And how all this is part of a conglomerate that explains systemic racism.

The title refers to the Thirteenth Amendment to the 1865 US Constitution that abolished slavery, except as punishment for a crime, to explain, with the help of victims, lawyers, and activists, how that exception can be found in recent laws that allow mass incarceration in a system that gives the poor, Latinos and blacks less advantage. From its first scenes, the documentary promises to fill us with information so that, based on being informed, we can draw our own conclusions. The film begins by questioning how it is possible that if 5% of the world’s population resides in the US, it would house 25% of the world’s prisoners with 2.3 million prisoners at the time the documentary was made.

Read more

In this way, Ava DuVernay and the historians, lawyers and activists who participate in his film, explain in great detail how that motto translates into political racism that mythologized the fight for civil rights with criminality.“data-reactid =” 35 “> Through images from the past, we witness the horrors and terror of slavery, torture and the Ku Klux Klan attack on different communities, and then move on to segregation laws, placing black people in the country in a secondary role in society until they achieved civil rights through a movement that is still active, more than half a century later. Those protests and riots led to the motto of Richard Nixon’s campaign to “Law and Order” that we have heard several times today from the mouth of Donald Trump, a slogan that grouped together the intention of restoring order but that in reality was intended to get the vote of the southern whites. In this way, Ava DuVernay and the historians, lawyers and activists who participate in his film, explain in great detail how that motto translates into political racism that mythologized the fight for civil rights with criminality.

CNN) “data-reactid =” 36 “> The director advances through the political history of her country through the Ronald Reagan drug war, which, instead of being treated as a health problem, was criminalized with convictions tougher for heroin use and trafficking – more consumed by black people due to its lower value – than for cocaine – considered then more sophisticated and with a mostly white clientele – and meanwhile, the documentary shows how they were rising the numbers of prisoners in the country’s jails reaching one million in the 90s and two million in 2000 after the policies of different presidents, added later to the changes included by Bill Clinton with his 1994 criminal law. A law that he He himself admitted that it was a mistake, accepting that excessive imprisonment was “his fault” ..

Director Ava DuVernay (Marion Curtis / Netflix)

More

Unlike other more sensational documentaries, such as those by Michael Moore, who try to convince us of their rhetoric or idea through impact, Ava DuVernay fills us with information so that we can draw our own conclusions. The information is incendiary but controlled observations and measurements make the data reach the viewer with sophisticated intelligence. In the end, reality and history are one, and how we interpret it depends on each one. But, in this case, the facts end up speaking for themselves.