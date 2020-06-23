Comics, history, cinema, television, underwater archeology, politics and diplomacy will shake hands in The Treasure of the Black Swan, a six-episode miniseries directed by Alejandro Amenábar for Movistar + inspired by the graphic novel of the same title created by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral. The project will mark the debut of the director of Thesis and The Others in the field of television series.

The treasure of the Black Swan, an album published last year by the Bilbao publisher Astiberri, rescues and reconstructs the history of the Spanish frigate Nuestra Señora de la Mercedes, sunk in 1804 in the Cape of Santa María, off the coast of Portugal, by British ships that intended to steal his precious cargo of more than half a million gold and silver coins. And it does so on the basis of two narrative ingredients: on the one hand, La Mercedes’ own historical avatar (La Merced in the comic) and, on the other, the attempted plundering carried out by the American treasure hunter Odyssey Marine Exploration (Ithaca, in the history of Roca y Corral) in 2007 and the subsequent legal battle between the Spanish and American governments, settled with the return of the treasury to Spain in 2012.

Reality and adventures

The series, as did the comic and straddling the adventure fiction and the documentary chronicle, will portray all that network of ministerial offices, law firms, secret services and judges in search of culprits. One of the two authors of the original story, the diplomat Guillermo Corral, lived the whole process live between 2007 and 2012 in his capacity as high position of the Ministry of Culture (general director of Cultural Industries between 2008 and 2010) and cultural attaché from the Spanish Embassy in Washington (2010-2015).

Neither Paco Roca (author, among others, of Wrinkles, The Furrows of Chance and The Winter of the Cartoonist) nor Guillermo Corral will participate directly in the writing of the script, although they have already held several meetings with Alejandro Amenábar as consultants, providing him with information on everything that happened around that case.

Amenábar himself confirmed this Wednesday to EL PAÍS his participation in the project, which will have a script of his own handwriting. The Spanish director will premiere his new film, As long as the war lasts – on the figure of Miguel de Unamuno in the Salamanca of the Civil War -, after going through the Toronto and San Sebastián festivals, and at the end of the year he will enter full in the series project, before which he said he felt « very excited ».

Alejandro Aménabar and actress Emma Watson on the set of the movie ‘Regresion’ (2015). Jan Thijs

Domingo Corral, head of original fiction for the Movistar + network, also confirmed the news and announced that it is a project « with a level of brutal ambition and a shoot that will be long and complex. » Corral, Amenábar and the director’s usual producer, Fernando Bovaira, are finalizing these days the last fringes and the conditions with a view to starting the project. The filming of the series, for which there is still no cast, will take place next year.

Following the release of the comic book at the end of 2018, the Astiberri publisher signed a put option for the audiovisual rights to The Treasure of the Black Swan for a possible miniseries with the producer Señor Mono. The aim was, as published by those responsible for the publishing label on its website, that the comic book become « a six-episode miniseries that would be recorded in locations where the story unfolded, » that is, in nearby Atlantic waters. to the coasts of Portugal, Gibraltar and Florida. But finally it will be MOD Productions, the producer of Alejandro Amenábar and Fernando Bovaira, who will take over the project.

To the second

The expected arrival of Alejandro Amenábar in the field of television series comes after his ill-fated experience with Patria, the television series based on Fernando Aramburu’s best-selling literary about the terrorist band ETA. The name of Amenábar rang strongly to direct this television fiction, but at the last moment there was no agreement.

Finally, the project with production and script by Aitor Gabilondo (creator, among others, of The Prince and Living without permission) for the American platform HBO was taken over by directors Félix Viscarret and Óscar Pedraza, after Pablo Trapero was fired after his requirement to rewrite the entire script for the series.

10 days ago, and in the course of a long conversation held in Madrid between Alejandro Amenábar and El País Semanal, the director was already anticipating his intention of making the leap to the series one day, even admitting that it is a genre that he is precisely a fan as a consumer.

« Yes, it is likely that one day I will make a series, but the format that would suit me is the miniseries », commented the director. For example, Chernobyl [una producción de HBO que examina el peor accidente nuclear del mundo ocurrido en la ciudad ucrania en 1986] It is what has impacted me most of all this past year. There are five episodes and to me that seems acceptable as a creator and as a spectator ”.

Amenábar is seen in a miniseries, but not in a series of several seasons: “The fact of thinking of a series in five seasons —which for me is still like when movies were made and then sequels were made— is what I find it difficult to conceive. I like to know where I am going, and I think that sometimes the writers of the long series get lost, they stop knowing where they are going. The world of long series is hard for me to conceive, I think they often make the viewer lose track. There is an exception, a long series that I think is great, and where the writers do know exactly where they are going. It’s Breaking Bad. «

Paco Roca: « This shows the moment of the Spanish comic »

Paco Roca was in Los Angeles yesterday after spending time at the San Diego Comic Con festival, where he received the award for a career in the world of comics. From there he was « very excited » by the fact that it is Alejandro Amenábar who is going to turn into a television series The Treasure of Black Cinema: « He is a benchmark in Spanish cinema and I admire him, but I also think that his form making movies fits perfectly with the sober rhythm and style of this story and its characters. ”

Roca, who has already seen other works of his like Wrinkles and Memories of a man in pajamas turned into a film, believes that this news confirms something: “That the Spanish comic is living its best moment, because right now there must be around twenty projects movies and series based on Spanish comics … And that fills you with pride; This demonstrates the power of the medium as an inspiration for film and television works. And without them having to be superhero comics. «

Faith of errors

In a first version of this text, Patria was said to be directed alone by Félix Viscarret, which is incorrect. It is also directed by Óscar Pedraza.

The project was also said to be the debut « of the Spanish comic as a series » despite the fact that fictions such as Makinavaja, Maitena, Historias de la puta mili or El vecino (while awaiting its premiere) have been made before.