The month of June begins and with it come the summer promotions that help make vacations more bearable thanks to a punctual increase of extra gigabytes. And the first operator to kick off the summer campaign has been Threat.

The cheap Orange brand already has its usual promotion in force, which this time will be available from June 1 to September 30, both for new and current customers, who can also benefit from the upgrade automatically.

Up to double gigabytes for the same price

The Amena summer promotion varies depending on the rate that has been previously activated, this time with some difference depending on whether you contract only mobile or you also have fiber. The rates are as follows:

The mobile rate of 6.95 euros, will have 5GB instead of the usual 4GB. Calls are kept at 0 cents per minute (plus call establishment of 18 cents), while with the rest of the rates, unlimited minutes are included.

The mobile rate of 9.95 euros, will have 7GB instead of the usual 5GB.

The mobile rate of 14.95 euros, will have 15GB instead of the usual 12GB.

The mobile rate of 19.95 euros, will have 40GB instead of the usual 25 GB.

The mobile rate of 24.95 euros, will have 60GB instead of the usual 30GB. Same promotion that will be applied to customers who also have contracted fiber, for a total of 45.95 euros.

The gigabyte increase will also apply to the additional mobile rates that can be added to those combined with fiber, and that will continue to enjoy a 50% discount forever.

As an exception, this time, customers who have opted for the Amena Tarifón, which combines fiber at 100 Mbps and mobile with 20 GB accumulative for 35.95 euros, will not benefit from additional gigabytes during the summer.

