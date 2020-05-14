Orange has been advancing for some time during the presentation of financial results to the downside that will strengthen its commitment to low cost to regain ground and the first movement comes now, with a Amena’s new fiber and mobile combo reminiscent of Lowi’s star fare.

The new combo replaces its two rates with 4 and 12 GB for a new combo with fixed, 100 Mbps symmetric fiber and a mobile line included with 20 GB cumulative in addition to unlimited calls and SMS. All for a definitive fee of 35.95 euros per month, and 3 euros more in case of access via indirect fiber.

Although it is a definitive price forever, the hiring of the new rate will be accessible in principle only until September 30, 2020.

Also available for current clients

It will be 1 euro more expensive than Lowi’s well-known offer, but in exchange includes landline with free calls to landlines. In addition, it is also compatible with discounts on additional mobile lines that offer unlimited calls and 5 GB for 5 euros, 12 GB for 7.50 euros, with 25 GB for 10 euros or with 30 GB for 12.50 euros.

Although the new rate replaces the previous versions of 4 and 12 GB, the change to “El Tarifón de Amena” will not be automatic for current customers, so they will have to request migration to the new rate to enjoy more gigabytes and a lowest price.

In addition to the new combination, Amena will maintain its most complete rate to date, which in addition to the fiber 100 Mbps, includes a 30 GB mobile for a total price of 45.95 euros. The complete conditions of the fiber and mobile combined with Amena are as follows:

More information | Threat.

Share



Amena replies Lowi with a new fiber and mobile combo with 20 GB for 35.95 euros