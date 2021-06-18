‘Amelie’ returns to Spanish cinemas

1st of July ‘Amelie‘return to Spanish cinemas with 39 Escalones Films to commemorate its 20th anniversary. The film will be screened, depending on the programming of each cinema, in Spanish version 5.1 and / or original version with subtitles 5.1.

Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet after ‘Delicatessen’, ‘The City of Lost Children’, ‘Alien: Resurrection’ and starring Audrey Tautou, this 2001 film was for many years the most watched French film worldwide, captivating to criticism and the public and making its natural settings a mandatory pilgrimage place when visiting the city of Paris.

The film, one of the 100 best films in history according to El Seventh Art, will be one of the three classics that 39 Escalones Films re-releases in Spanish cinemas this summer: The other two will be ‘Reservoir dogs‘(last June 3) and’Dirty dancing‘(next August 26).

Finally we leave you with the official trailer and poster of the re-premiere of ‘Amelie‘, undoubtedly one of the most iconic films of the 21st century.

Click here to see it on YouTube.

Click here to see it on YouTube. These and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.

