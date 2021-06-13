Amelia Hamlin Gets Luxe Gift From Scott Disick at 20th Birthday Party

On Tuesday, June 8, the pair started the birthday festivities early as they enjoyed a date night at the celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

Later that night, Amelia took to Instagram Stories to gush over the sweet celebration. “Today my best friends and ppl I love the most surprised me with an early birthday and it was a dream come true,” she captioned her post at the time.

Just last month, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showered Scott with love for his 38th birthday. She even proved she’s his ride or die, as she gifted him a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

“happy birthday my love,” she began her Instagram post on May 26. “you light up my life, and make my world better. i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring , loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you. “