AMD’s Zen 4 will mean a socket change: We see its keys

AMD continues to work on Zen 4, a new generation architecture with which the Sunnyvale company will replace Zen 3, whose launch should occur, in theory, sometime in 2022. It had been rumored that it could arrive a little earlier, specifically at the end of 2021, but seeing the situation in the semiconductor market, and with numerous voices speaking of the launch of Zen 3+ in a few months, these information are reinforced that They point to 2022.

In terms of architecture, Zen 4 will maintain the MCM design that we have seen in Zen 3. We do not expect major changes, which means that, barring surprise, that new generation will continue to use the 8-core chiplet as the base unit, and the outsourced I / O chip, in addition to the Infinity Fabric interconnect system.

One of the most important novelties that Zen 4 will bring will be the jump to TSMC 5nm process. This new process will reduce the size of the transistors and the impact of these new chips on the wafer (they will take up less space), which will increase the density of transistors per square millimeter and obtain more chips per wafer. We can also expect higher efficiency and an improvement in the IPC versus Zen 3.

It will be interesting to see too the working frequencies that AMD manages to achieve with Zen 4, and if it finally manages to break the 5 GHz barrier. Don’t get me wrong, in the end the important thing is the IPC, and AMD demonstrated with Zen 3 that it did not need to use brute force (MHz) to beat Intel, but reaching or exceeding 5 GHz would be a kind of ‘icing on the cake’.

Zen 4 will use the new AM5 socket: Back to the LGA system?

We can take for granted that with the arrival of Zen 4 the socket AM4 will pass “to a better life”. This new generation of processors will use socket AM5, and according to the latest information, it will dispense with the current PGA connection system, acronym for “Pin Grid Array”, which AMD has used from Zen to Zen 3. This system is based, as many of our readers will know, on a matrix of pins that are inserted into the socket.

Zen 4 will use the LGA system, Acronym for “Land Grid Array”, which converts the pins into an array of flat contacts. This has some advantages compared to the classic PGA, among which stand out, for example, eliminating the risk of bending a pin due to mishandling of the processor.

In addition to the socket change, the process reduction and the jump to the LGA standard, Zen 4 will bring other interesting novelties at the platform level, among which we can highlight the memory support DDR5 (it will not be backward compatible with DDR4 memory), the interface PCIE Gen4 with 28 lanes (other information refers directly to the support of PCIE Gen5) and the support of processors with a TDP of up to 120 watts, although it is said that some motherboards will have a special configuration with support of processors of up to 170 watts.

The downsizing of the manufacturing process should also make it easier for AMD to increase the maximum cores and threads, both in the Zen 4-based Ryzen processors and the upcoming Threadripper and EPYC. In the case of the former, we could see configurations up to 32 cores, while in the case of professional models it is rumored that AMD will make the leap to the 96 cores.