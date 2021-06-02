AMD Zen 3+ improves performance by 15% with 3D cache

During the start of Computex this year, the Sunnyvale company took the opportunity to talk about an important advance that could be the basis of the AMD Zen 3+ architecture, a generation that, as we know, will be the successor to the Zen 3 architecture. The latter marked a huge turning point in the industry, allowing the Sunnyvale giant to finally outperform Intel in single-threaded performanceeven though its processors run at a lower frequency. It was quite an achievement, without a doubt.

Since the announcement of the Ryzen 5000 processors we have told you all their keys, and we have even shared with you comparisons as interesting as this one, in which we saw how the Ryzen 7 5800X makes a difference compared to the Ryzen 7 1800X, and during The last few weeks we have been closely following the key developments in AMD Zen 3+, an architecture that, in theory, it was going to bring minor changes, and it was going to make the leap to the 6 nm process.

I say in theory because, after seeing the presentation that AMD has made at Computex, I am clear that we were quite misguided. With AMD Zen 3+, the company that Lisa Su runs could introduce a new 3D cache stacking technology, based on a solution from the Sunnyvale firm, developed in collaboration with TSMC. This means that such architecture could mark a bigger leap than we had imagined.

The 3D cache stacking is based on a very simple concept, the use of vertically stacked chiplets while maintaining, yes, the basis of the Zen 3 architecture. This suggests that the CCD unit will not receive any type of change, at least in principle. Each of those chiplets can add up to 64MB of SRAM memory manufactured in the 7nm process, and is stacked on top of the CCD drive. In theory, this would allow the development processors with a maximum of 192 MB L3 cache (64MB the CCD drive and 128MB on two stacked chiplets).

What performance improvement does Zen 3+ offer thanks to the 3D cache?

The first tests that AMD has carried out confirm an improvement of up to 15% in games, although yes, with 1080p resolution. This resolution is characterized by being more dependent on the CPU, which means that, at higher resolutions, the performance improvement could be considerably less. All in all, it is still impressive.

These tests used a standard Ryzen 9 5900X, which has 64MB of L3 cache, and a prototype Ryzen 9 5900X equipped with this 3D stacked cache technology. Both were running at 4 GHz to match the test, due to the frequency limitations suffered by the prototype. The latter superior, as we have said, by 15% the performance of the Ryzen 9 5900X.

Normally it is impossible to achieve such a large performance improvement while maintaining work frequencies, architecture and manufacturing process, so there is no doubt that we are facing a very great advance, and very important. To shape this technology, AMD has used a TSV interconnection system (through silicon) that improves the density of the connections in a 200X, compared to a 2D model, triples the efficiency and allows a bandwidth of up to 2 TB / s.

In the cover image we can see the final result, the Ryzen 9 5900X prototype that they used comes with a layer of structural silicon in each of the chiplets that reinforces, and unifies, the processor package. For each chiplet, Zen 3+ will be able to integrate, thanks to this technology, up to 96 MB of L3 cache, which means that the 6- and 8-core Ryzen 5000s will have that amount of L3 cache, while the 12- and 16-core Ryzen 5000s, which use two CCD drives, will have 192MB of L3 cache.