AMD to launch FidelityFX, its answer to Nvidia’s DLSS this month

In a day full of announcements, AMD has also announced the launch date of FidelityFX Super Resolution, your answer to Nvidia’s DLSS technology. The “super sampling” technique will be available from June 22, promising to improve image quality and performance in compatible video games.

FidelityFX Super Resolution, also known by the acronym FSR, was seen with the launch of the Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT graphics cards, in the last quarter of 2020. At that time it had already shown some of its qualities to offer improvements visuals, with very promising results.

Now, AMD has chosen its participation in Computex Taipei to officialize its arrival to the public and provide more details of its implementation. According to the American company, the platform will be able to offer four levels of scaling with spectacular results.

As always, company metrics in these types of demos should be taken with a grain of salt. If FidelityFX Super Resolution delivers on part of what it promises, You can put up real competition to Nvidia and its DLSS.

AMD showed a test running ‘Godfall’ with a Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, with Ray Tracing, epic graphics settings and in 4K. Starting from a native rendering of 49 frames per second (fps), FSR came to run the video game at 150 fps in Performance mode, the most extreme level.

The firm also showed results in Ultra Quality (78 fps), Quality (99 fps), and Balanced (124 fps).

AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution is compatible with Nvidia graphics that do not support DLSS

Although DLSS has been implemented in the video game market for a couple of years, with more than 50 compatible titles, AMD ensures that Nvidia graphics cards can also take advantage of FidelityFX Super Resolution.

This is because their “supersampling” technique is open source. This even makes it compatible with Nvidia models that do not support DLSS, like GeForce GTX 10 series. From next June 22, then, the gamer community will be able to check if AMD’s technology lives up to what was promised.

