AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, first tests of the final version

Ryzen 7 5700G will be the most interesting model of the new Ryzen 5000G platform that AMD has on the launch pad. And they will come at a time where a lack of stock is strangling the tech industry. For those who cannot find dedicated graphics or processor to upgrade their equipment, these new processors from AMD that include CPU, GPU and memory controller may be ideal for their great integration, and a very low consumption and price over a typical tower.

You already know these APUs. Accelerated processing units that are dedicated to basic (and not so basic) desktops, mini-PCs, ‘all-in-one’ AIOs, and the embedded segment. As the versions based on ZEN 3 already marketed (for desktops and laptops) obtain the general advantages of this architecture, manufacturing in 7nm processes, a significant jump in the IPC, increased work frequency, more cache memory and greater graphic performance of the hand of the Vega series.

Ryzen 7 5700G, performance

Engineering samples of this series of processors have been popping up on Chinese social media for the past few months, confirming that AMD has been working on them since the launch of the Cezanne for laptops was announced in January.

Now we get a preliminary analysis of the commercial version of a Ryzen 7 5700G that is close to the reality of what they can offer. In the CPU-Z test we see slightly better results than previously tested engineering samples, from 613 points to 631 points. Multicore performance also improves on 7% environments. It won’t be the fastest CPU on the market, but it should be plenty for most users.

The GPU-Z utility confirms the presence of a serial graph Vega 8 with 512 stream processors and a frequency of 2.0 GHzinterestingly, 100 MHz below what the current Ryzen 7 4700G offers. Unfortunately this series does not have a supported driver so performance verification is not possible. It is expected that in addition to fulfilling basic computing and multimedia tasks, it will allow running large current games with resolutions up to FHD.

Although an APU is not intended for this, they have tested overclocking ability by getting a stable frequency of 4.65 GHz with a voltage of 1,365 volts. The maximum applicable voltage was 1.42 V, but with those values ​​its operation was blocked after a few minutes of testing.

Interesting is this Ryzen 7 5700G, the most powerful of this series of APUs with 8 cores and 16 threads, working frequencies from 3.8 to 4.6 GHz, 16 MB of third-level cache and Vega 8 GPU. and in price, AMD will market (at least) two other models:

Ryzen 5 5600G. An APU with 6 cores and 12 threads, working frequencies from 4.0 to 4.2 GHz, 8 MB of third-level cache and Vega 8 GPU.

Ryzen 3 5300G. An APU with 4 cores and 8 threads, working frequencies from 3.9 to 4.4 GHz, 16 MB of third-level cache and Vega 8 GPU.