AMD Ryzen 5000G, versions and prices of the new APUs

AMD Ryzen 5000G are the first desktop processors with integrated graphics from the manufacturer’s latest platform and come to the market to complete an offer based on the ZEN 3 microarchitecture that already extends from large towers to mini-computers, passing through the versions for notebooks.

AMD has taken advantage of the Computex 2021 framework to launch its new APUs. How do you know this type of chips include CPU, GPU, memory controller and other components in the same die to achieve the maximum possible integration, in addition to a small size, great efficiency in performance per watt and a more economical solution than mounting a dedicated processor and graphics separately. Intel also uses this model in much of its processor catalog.

The Ryzen 5000G are especially suitable for teams where integration, size and size matter. performance per watt, and therefore they are ideal for use in mini-PCs or AIOs, and in general for any desktop computer that does not need the graphic power offered by dedicated ones such as the Radeon RX 6000M for laptops that AMD has just introduced.

AMD Ryzen 5000G

The new APUs, codenamed ‘Cezanne’, retain the general advantages of the zen architecture 3 such as manufacturing in 7-nanometer technological processes, increased working frequencies, significant improvement in the IPC, more cache memory and greater graphic performance from the integrated Vega series.

Two have been the models presented, although later we wait for other models that were leaked in previous months.

Ryzen 7 5700G

8-core 16-thread CPU 3.8 GHz and 4.6 GHz maximum working frequencies in turbo mode Vega 8-core iGPU 2.0 GHz maximum TDP 65 watts

Ryzen 5 5600G

6-core, 12-thread CPU 3.9 GHz and 4.4 GHz maximum operating frequencies in turbo mode Vega 7-core iGPU 1.9 GHz maximum operating frequency 65 watts TDP

Both chips feature 512KB of L2 cache per core and 16MB of shared L3 cache. They use the AM4 socket and are compatible with motherboards with AMD 500 series chipsets. To place them in performance levels AMD claims 5700G outperforms Core i7-11700 in a variety of game and content creation tasks, capable of running reliably up to FHD resolutions.

In terms of costs, the Ryzen 7 5700G has an official price of $ 359while the 5600G drops to $ 259, very content to create a basic desktop desktop or mini-PC for home theater. Both chips will be available from August 5, 2021 for sale in retail or included in equipment of several integrators.

AMD has also introduced the PRO variant of these two APUs for professional applications and with additional management and security functions similar to the Intel vPro.