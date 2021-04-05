AMD prepares Ryzen 5000G APUs for budget desktops

The Ryzen 5000G will complete the large family of processors that AMD is building around its ZEN 3 architecture. In the absence of its official presentation, we receive leaked information on three of these models that the company will market looking for the efficiency, integration and low cost.

Not all users need the high performance of desktop CPUs. Or they cannot spend the high cost they demand, also taking into account that they require an additional expense in dedicated graphics. And you already know how the graphic market is for various reasons (crypto mining, low production …), without inventory and with very high retail prices that do not invite purchase.

These Ryzen 5000G are perfect as an alternative for system integrators, OEM manufacturers and also for users. These are APUs, accelerated processing units as AMD calls them and which include CPU, GPU and memory controller in the same die of the integrated one. This makes it possible to cut costs and reduce the final sale price.

Ryzen 5000G APU, versions

Three models have been leaked. Everyone has a consumption 65W TDP and the same core count as its predecessors in the 4000 series. The improvements come from those of the ZEN 3 architecture as we have seen in the “U” series for laptops, the Cezanne chips manufactured in 7nm technological processes that offer a significant jump in the IPC, increased work frequency, more cache memory and greater graphic performance from the hand of the Vega series. From what we know we can highlight:

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. An APU with 8 cores and 16 threads, working frequencies from 3.8 to 4.6 GHz, 16 MB of third-level cache and Vega 8 GPU.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. An APU with 6 cores and 12 threads, working frequencies from 4.0 to 4.2 GHz, 8 MB of third-level cache and Vega 8 GPU.

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G. An APU with 4 cores and 8 threads, working frequencies from 3.9 to 4.4 GHz, 16 MB of third-level cache and Vega 8 GPU.

These Ryzen 5000G are interesting for users who do not need large CPUs that, in addition to a higher price, require, as we said, additional investment in dedicated graphics and a higher level in all other components, be they RAM, SSD or power supplies for supply of energy. These APUs will be ideal for mounting Low-cost desktops, AIOs, desktop mini-PCs or home theater equipment.

The analysis of previous engineering samples such as the one in the following video has shown how these APUs, in addition to fulfilling basic computing and multimedia tasks, allowed to run large current games with resolutions up to FHD.

We will have to wait to see the final working frequencies that AMD sets and the level of those Vega 8 GPUs that could be sufficient for a good group of users. And all this with a consumption and price quite reduced over a typical tower. We have no price or release date, but it won’t take too long to see these APUs from the hand of some integrators.