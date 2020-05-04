The company expects an increase in its profits with a view to leaving consoles at Christmas.

Both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are dated for the end of the year. This was true at the beginning of 2020, and continues to be so during a coronavirus crisis that has left its mark everywhere. The companies of the two consoles commented on more than one occasion that their launch plans have not changed, and in case there was any doubt about it,AMDconfirms thatNew generation consoles await this year, and that they will increase the manufacture of their chips to support their production.

At her last meeting with the company’s investors (Tom’s Hardware goes), the presidentLisa Sustates that he expects an increase in the company’s profits from the sale ofthe semi-custom chips that Xbox Series X and PS5 will use, by increasing its production from this quarter. “We hope that the benefits of[las ventas de]semi-custom growin the second quarter, and become very important during the second half of the year,as we drive production to support releasesat the end of the year of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, “explained the head of AMD.

These statements are important for two reasons. The first, that parts manufacturers also rely ona premiere of consoles for this ChristmasWhich is always a good sign. And the second, that the increase in the manufacture of components during this quarter points to PS5 and Xbox Series X coming soon ina full production phase, which will give more stability to your planned dates.

In any case, andwhile we wait for Sony and Microsoft to specify detailsimportant as the launch date or the price of the consoles, we remind you that these weeks promise news for the sector. Microsoft will show Xbox Series X games in a few days, and an event known as the Summer Game Festival has been announced that will offer all kinds of announcements from May to August with the participation of the main companies in the sector.

