AMD Introduces Radeon RX 6000M Dedicated Graphics

The new dedicated graphics for Radeon RX 6000M laptops have been one of the great announcements of the long-awaited keynote that the CEO of AMD has celebrated at the Computex 2021 fair that started this week in Taiwan.

NVIDIA sufficiently dominates the graphics market especially the laptop market. AMD aims to change the course of the industry with these Radeon RX 6000M that will directly face the RTX 30 Mobile series. They are based on the architecture RDNA 2 and they intend to cover both the performance and energy efficiency sections with guarantees, adding the latest available technologies in the process.

In this market segment, OEMs are the key to driving a new platform, and alongside graphics chips, AMD has unveiled a new design framework called AMD Advantage, which combines the new graphics with Ryzen 5000 series processors, AMD Radeon software, displays certified for FreeSync Premium sync technology, proprietary NVME SSD storage drives, optimized thermal designs and we assume a price range adjusted for bulk purchases for OEMs build equipment by joining AMD GPUs and CPUs.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M, features

As important as the hardware in a graphics platform for laptops are its technologies and AMD has introduced the latest available, some important to face NVIDIA:

AMD FidelityFX. The equivalent of NVIDIA’s DLSS, it is an open source toolkit for game developers that is available through the AMD GPU Open framework. It includes a robust collection of visual enhancement effects, lighting effects, shadows and reflections, as well as the Super Resolution feature that can be integrated into the latest games with minimal performance overhead, according to AMD. 45 games are already supported.

AMD Infinity Cache. Up to 96 Mbytes of next-level data cache built into the GPU array to reduce latency and power consumption over traditional architectural designs.

AMD Smart Access Memory. Unlocks higher performance for select AMD-powered laptops by providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to all of the high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory on graphics cards.

AMD SmartShift Technology. Dynamically switch laptop power between AMD Ryzen mobile processors and AMD Radeon graphics, providing an additional boost in gaming performance.

AMD Radeon Chill. Power saving feature that helps save battery life by regulating frame rates per second based on game content. AMD Radeon RX 6000M, versions

Three versions different have been those presented by AMD to cover a good part of the graphics needs of gaming laptops.

RX 6800M

The most powerful of the series uses the same graphics core as the Radeon RX 6700 XT for desktop computers and according to AMD tests it will be on par with the performance of an RTX 3080 Mobile in some games.

It is intended for the most powerful laptops on the market that bet on AMD and should allow gaming at the highest level with 2K resolutions with the following main specifications:

Graphics core: Navi 22 Stream cores: 2,560 Maximum frequency: 2,300 MHz Memory: 12 Gbytes GDDR6 dedicated Memory bus: 192 bits Infinite cache: 96 Mbytes Consumption: 145 watt laptops or higher

RX 6700M

The intermediate version of the series promises to overcome the barrier of 100 FPS on screens with 2K resolutions and with the maximum image quality profile:

Graphics core: Navi 22 Stream cores: 2,304 Maximum frequency: 2,300 MHz Memory: 10 Gbytes GDDR6 dedicated Memory bus: 160 bits Infinite cache: 80 Mbytes Consumption: laptops up to 135 watts of TDP

RX 6600M

The entry GPU to the platform must run any type of game with FHD resolutions with guarantees:

Graphics core: Navi 23 XM Stream cores: 1,792 Maximum frequency: 2,177 MHz Memory: 8 Gbytes GDDR6 dedicated Memory bus: 128 bits Infinite cache: 32 Mbytes Consumption: laptops up to 100 watts of TDP

The new Mobile graphics chips from AMD will be available throughout this year from a variety of manufacturers. AMD has put the marketing emphasis on the Powerful ASUS ROG Strix G15 / 17 that in addition to these Radeon RX 6000M will use Ryzen 5900HX processors under the AMD Advantage. It will not be the only one because we already saw the HP Omen 16 with this same design framework and all the main hardware supplied by AMD.