AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution triples performance

A couple of months ago we talked about AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and we told you that this new technology was called to become the great rival of NVIDIA’s DLSS, and that could arrive this same year, a forecast that in the end has been totally correct.

Taking advantage of the Computex 2021 framework, the company led by Lisa Su has finally shown, all keys of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. During the event, we were able to discover how it works, what graphics cards (and what architectures) will be compatible with it, what we can expect and when it will be available.

There are many things to tell, so let’s do a neat breakdown so that you are more clear about everything behind the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. As always, if you have any questions, you can leave them in the comments.

What is AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution?

The definition given by AMD itself says that we are dealing with a spatial rescaling technique that, starting from input frames with a base resolution lower than the native one, generates a new output image with “super resolution” starting with each input frame. The concept is, in general, the same that we saw at the time when talking about the Gaming Super Resolution patent, and this means that:

Temporary elements are not used, something important since it eliminates, in theory, the classic problems of graphic artifacts that occur when using temporary image reconstruction processes, although this does not completely eliminate these types of problems, since spatial rescaling can also produce this type of failures.

Works independentlyIn other words, it does not need any type of prior learning process, and it does not require any individualized training per game, and in theory it is easier to implement by developers.

Broadly speaking, the focus has followed AMD is very similar to what we saw with NVIDIA DLSS 1.0, and this is not good. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology does not rely on historical buffers or motion vectors, which means that when rescaling each frame it does not take into account the previous information associated with the movement, which makes it prone to error when rescaling moving objects, and that you cannot apply a high-quality temporary TAA.

That was precisely one of the most important leaps that NVIDIA made when it went from DLSS 1.0 to 2.0, the introduction of motion vectors, and we all know the result, such technology went from being doomed to produce blurry and poor quality images to becoming one of the most important revolutions in the industry. I fear that, with the approach adopted by the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, the Sunnyvale company will repeat NVIDIA’s mistakes, or even end up shaping somewhat lower than original DLSS.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is Open Source, easy to integrate and works with DirectX 11, DirectX 12 and Vulkan.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution: Performance, Available Graphics Cards, and Release Date

AMD has confirmed that this technology will work flawlessly with Radeon RX 400, RX 500, Radeon RX Vega, 1st Gen RDNA (RX 5000) and 2nd Gen RDNA (RX 6000) graphics cards. In short, it will work with almost all of your current graphics cards.

They will also work flawlessly with the graphical solutions of NVIDIA based on Pascal (GTX 10) and higher, since the workload represented by the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology runs at the shader level, that is, it does not use specialized hardware.

This technology will be available from June 22 of this year. Regarding performance, the data provided by AMD is promising, not in vain this technology is capable of tripling performance in Godfall if we activate the “FSR Performance” mode. Here is a summary of all the available modes and the performance improvement that AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution achieves in that game configured in 4K and running with an RX 6800 XT:

Native resolution: 49 FPS. FSR Ultra: 78 FPS, 59% performance improvement. FSR Quality: 99 FPS, 102% performance improvement. FSR Balanced: 124 FPS, 153% performance improvement. FSR Performance: 150 FPS, triple performance.



Regarding image quality, I must say that my first impressions are not good. I have been able to see the comparison image that AMD has published, but in a very high resolution (8,333 x 4,687 pixels), and The loss of image quality is so great in quality mode that I am scared to think of the result that performance mode will deliver.. You can find the image in high resolution in Anandtech and judge for yourself, although the truth is that enlarging the attached image also shows that loss of image quality quite clearly.