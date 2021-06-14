AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution: Compatible with Vega iGPUs

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology created a lot of buzz for its cross-platform approach, openness, and compatibility with a huge number of graphics cards, among which are all models of the NVIDIA GTX 10 series; the RX 470 and above, based on Polaris; the Radeon RX Vega and, of course, also the RX 5000 and RX 6000.

The truth is that, in the end, we got an important surprise. On a personal note, I believed that AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology was going to be somewhat more specialized (and demanding) in terms of hardware. This would have had a downside, and is that its support could have been very limited, but also a positive side, and it is that its results in terms of image quality when rescaling could also have been better.

We have not yet seen the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology in motion, only in static images, and as we told you at the time the loss of image quality is very great even in “quality” mode, which obviously leaves us with many doubts. All in all, I don’t want to venture, I prefer to wait to see how AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology works executed in real time, as that will be its true litmus test. That because? Well, very simple, because in motion is when we can see if there are graphical failures derived from the rescaling and reconstruction process. Since AMD FSR does not use temporary elements, it is most likely.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution will work on Ryzen APUs

And it will do so in the first generation models, the Ryzen 2000 series, as well as in later models. It is good news, and the truth is that it is normal since these APUs use Vega graphics cores from the first generation, so there was no reason why they couldn’t be compatible with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.

In this scenario, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology I find it much more interesting, and I’m going to explain why. When we run a game on an integrated GPU like the Radeon RX Vega 11, for example, present in the Ryzen 5 2400G APU, the performance in 720p resolutions is very good, with few exceptions, and in some cases we even notice an acceptable performance in 1080p ( less demanding or better optimized games).

With AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Technology enabled, We could start from a very low base resolution (540p, for example) and rescale to 1080p turning on the high or very high graphics quality setting, and enjoy good performance, at least in theory. This would give a second life to many computers, both laptops and desktops, that use an APU and are not capable of acceptingly moving current games in resolutions higher than 720p.

What graphics cards will be compatible with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution?

I have already told you about it in the first paragraph of this article, but to clear up any hint of doubt I want to share with you a complete list of the models that AMD has named. In that list, I will also refer to those who have not been directly confirmed, but they should also support such technology without problems.

I remind you that AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology will be available from June 22nd of this same year.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 based on Pascal. Radeon RX 470 and RX 480. The RX 460 has not been confirmed, but it should be compatible. Radeon RX 550 and above. Integrated GPUs based on supported architectures, such as the Radeon RX Vega series. Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64. Radeon RX 5000 series in all its versions. Radeon RX 6000 series in all its versions.