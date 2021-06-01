AMD confirms that Tesla cars can run AAA games

AMD has taken advantage of its time at Computex Taipei to present some very interesting news. Regarding the mobile market, the firm will bring Ray Tracing to Samsung smartphones thanks to the future generation of Exynos chips. While in the field of mobility, it confirmed that its hardware allows that the new Tesla Model S and Model X are video game platforms.

A bit of context. In January, Tesla announced that its revamped electric car models would be capable of running video games with performance comparable to consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In fact, reference was made to 10 teraflops GPU performance. This statement raised the eyebrows of several skeptics, however AMD confirmed the information.

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, explained that the infotainment system (information and entertainment) of the renewed Tesla Model S and Model X is supported by a Ryzen processor, paired with a GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture.

“We actually have an AMD Ryzen APU that powers the infotainment system in both cars, as well as a discrete RDNA 2-based GPU that kicks in when running AAA games, providing up to 10 teraflops of computing power“explained the director of the company. But that was not all.” We hope to provide players with a great platform for triple A video games, “he said.

AMD is responsible for turning Tesla cars into video game consoles

Behind the AMD hardware is the promise of playing some of the most recognized video games on the market, without leaving the comfort of a Tesla. In January 2020, Elon Musk had asked his followers if they wanted to play ‘The Witcher 3’ from the cockpit of the vehicle. The response was overwhelming.

Want to play The Witcher game on your Tesla? (you can already watch the show on Tesla Netflix theater) – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2020

Not happy with this, the businessman later indicated that the Model S Plaid could run ‘Cyberpunk 2077’.

With the confirmation of the AMD components that will turn Tesla cars into video game platforms, it remains to polish another edge: that of software. Last May, Tesla opened a job offer for Linux game developers that would be related to this possibility.

Will AMD be the way for Tesla to definitely enter the world of video games? How many AAA games are or will be available to take advantage of the infotainment system capabilities of the new Model S and Model X? Without a doubt, are questions that wait to have an answer soon.

