AMD announces FidelityFX as Open Source technology, but not its Linux support

AMD has presented FidelityFX Super Resolution at the Computex 2021 fair that is being held in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. For those who do not know, it is the company’s proposal to tackle DLSS, NVIDIA’s popular image rescaling technology that relies on artificial intelligence to deliver great image quality and vastly improve the performance of the software that supports it. uses (mainly video games).

FidelityFX is not only AMD’s response to a DLSS that threatens to put NVIDIA in a clear position of dominance over its rivals, but it will also be published as Open Source under the MIT license, will be standards-based and will be under the umbrella of the GPUOpen initiative, which was in 2016 the beginning of the transformation of an AMD that until then was never very appreciated by Linux users.

FidelityFX is a technology that aims to make a multiplatform bet by covering Windows, Vulkan, DirectX 11, DirectX 12 and is even capable in theory of working on NVIDIA graphics, although for now nothing is known about its Linux support. AMD could be looking to repeat the play of FreeSync, technology with which it managed to consolidate the Adaptive Sync standard against NVIDIA’s GSync.

The fact that FidelityFX is Open Source is good news, but in case of reaching Linux (few doubt that it will), it would be left up in the air how it would be implemented in RADV, the Vulkan driver for Radeon supplied by default by the most Linux distributions and that is unofficial. Despite this drawback, let’s hope that through AMDVLK, the official Vulkan driver and Open Source from AMD for Linux, things will be made easier for its implementation in RADV.

.

NVIDIA “responds” to FidelityFX

Regardless of the beginnings of FidelityFX, the official presentation of the technology has been enough for NVIDIA to move a tab by announcing that DLSS will be supported in Proton, the well-known Wine-based compatibility layer that allows you to run Windows video games on Linux and Mac (although this ad focuses on Linux, obviously).

It is expected to provide Proton with DLSS support for Windows games that use the Vulkan API later this month, while those that use DirectX 11 will have to rely on DXVK-NVAPI and wait at least until autumn. DLSS support via Proton will require at least the 470 driver (which will support XWayland) and will come thanks to the collaboration of NVIDIA with Valve.

Although NVIDIA is a very appreciated company among Windows users in general and gamers in particular, in Linux it cannot be said that it puts much focus on the home user because it focuses its interests on servers, artificial intelligence, supercomputing and other professional sectors, so movements like this are not usually very common on their part.