Samsung and AMD are working together on the development of a new Radeon GPU for mobile devices, that is, for smartphones and tablets, a very interesting project that could come integrated into high-end Exynos SoCs next generation of the South Korean giant.

As our most advanced readers will know, Exynos SoCs currently use ARM Mali GPUs. Its performance is not bad, but are not at the level of Qualcomm’s Adreno, which makes Galaxy terminals that have Exynos SoCs offer inferior performance in graphics-intensive applications (games, for example) compared to their equivalents with Snapdragon 865 SoC.

This allows us to understand why Samsung has been so concerned with developing, along with AMD, a Radeon GPU. customized for smartphones and tablets. This GPU will be based on the RDNA architecture, the same one that powers the Radeon RX 5000, although adapted to the peculiarities of this type of device. We don’t know its final specifications yet, but according to the first performance tests that have started to appear it could completely wind down the most powerful Qualcomm has right now on the market.

GPU Radeon vs. GPU Adreno 650

Performance tests take as a reference point GFXBench. In it, an Adreno 650 GPU scores 123 FPS in the Manhattan 3.1 test, 53 FPS in Aztec Normal and 20 FPS in Aztec High.

Interesting, but the Samsung and AMD Radeon GPU for mobile devices achieves much higher scores:

181 FPS in the Manhattan 3.1 test, up to 47% better than the Adreno 650.

138 FPS in Aztec Normal, an increase of more than double compared to the Adreno 650.

58 FPS at Aztec High, almost triple compared to the Adreno 650.

These numbers paint a very positive picture for that Radeon GPU, and also for the future of collaboration between Samsung and AMD. We cannot rule out that both companies decide to venture into the joint development of a gaming smartphone based on a fully customized Radeon GPU, although at the moment there is nothing official in this regard.

If everything goes according to plan, the debut of this first Radeon GPU for mobile devices should hit the market in 2021. If this deadline is met, it would most likely be integrated into the Exynos SoC of the Galaxy S30, or Galaxy S21, since Samsung’s new flagship could be called both.