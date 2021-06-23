AMD and NVIDIA stop supporting drivers

If everything goes as expected, on June 24 Microsoft will release the new version of its operating system, Windows 11 (or whatever it is called). Microsoft has already confirmed that Windows 10 will stop receiving support in 2025 and now it has been AMD and NVIDIA that have shown their plans: this same year the driver support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 ends.

This has been confirmed by both companies in separate changelogs and statements. In the case of AMD, we know it thanks to the update notes of the latest version of Radeon Software Adrenalin, while NVIDIA published a notice on its website on June 15, warning of the end of support. ¿What exactly does this mean? Let’s see it calmly.

The beginning of the end, but in two ways

Does the end of support mean that everything stops working? Absolutely. Those users still using Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 they will be able to continue doing it as before (Knowing, yes, that Windows 7 has not been officially supported since the beginning of 2020). What will happen is that they will stop receiving updates.

From AMD they assure that the support of Radeon Softwarew for operating systems based on Windows 7 of 64 bits has been moved to a legacy support modelThat is, you will not receive any more drivers, security updates, or new features. The final version will be Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.5.2 and, according to AMD, the reason is that:

“This change allows AMD to dedicate valuable engineering resources to developing new features and enhancements for graphics products based on our latest graphics architectures.”

Then we have NVIDIA, which has a different approach. Since October 2021, Game Ready driver updates will be exclusive for computers using Windows 10. In other words, those computers running Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 8.1 will not receive performance improvements, new features, and bug fixes.

However, NVIDIA makes a small exception: it will continue to release critical security updates on these old operating systems until September 2024. That is, if there is a major vulnerability, NVIDIA will patch it, but that does not mean that new features will be added or anything like that.

And how many users does this measure affect? Not many, but not a few either. According to the latest data from Stat Counter, 15.52% of Windows users have Windows 7, 3.44% use Windows 8.1 and 1.27% use Windows 8. That is, two out of ten users are left without driver support.

Things change a lot if we look at Steam’s hardware and software survey, which allows us to have a more general view of the gamer public. According to data from May 2021, 96.56% of Steam users use Windows 10. Only 2.04% use Windows 7, 1.02% use Windows 8.1 and 0.07% use Windows 8.