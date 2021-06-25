AMC will launch the series of ‘Interview with the vampire’ in 2022 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The novel Interview with the Vampire, by writer Anne Rice, will again be adapted for the screen, this time in a television series that will be produced by AMC and is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

The best-selling novel by the American writer, which in 1994 had a film adaptation starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, will be the basis of the series, the company said Thursday.

In 2020 the company announced the acquisition of 18 works by Anne Rice, including the 1976 Interview with the Vampire, its sequels and the Mayfair Witches series.

Producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Halt and Catch Fire) will be in charge of developing the books as a “broadcast and television franchise and universe,” according to a statement from AMC and AMC +, the network’s streaming service.

In the document, Johnson called the challenge of adapting Rice’s work daunting and challenging. “I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation that we have with the material,” he said.

Interview with the Vampire, produced by Rolin Jones (Perry Mason), received approval to begin an eight-episode first season. Rice and her son, Christopher, serve as executive producers.

“We know how much this book and those that follow mean to his huge fan base,” added Jones. The cast has yet to be revealed.

“This is a day we’ve been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection just over a year ago,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios.