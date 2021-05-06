AMC: smart kitchen system

Functional design and comfortable control of the cooking process through a mobile app.

AMC introduces its new M30smart smart kitchen system to increase kitchen efficiency, digitization and environmental awareness, as well as faster and healthier cooking.

It includes, among other things, a new and improved cooking time and temperature control system (Audiotherm, with acoustic control that warns and informs about the cooking process) and the AMC Cook & Go application, the first AMC app fully connected to the system. of pots and pans.

AMC customers can enjoy all the benefits of the new smart kitchen without having to change pans

Visiotherm knob

The AMC M30s system also has a new improved design of its Visiotherm knob, which facilitates the reading of the temperature in the pot or pan and shows the perfect turning point, for a cooking without fat and always perfect.

For its part, the Audiotherm warning device also has improvements in its temperature measurement technology and its functions. It can be operated even more intuitively and guarantees greater stability with the Visiotherm knob thanks to an optimized structure. In addition, you can connect to the new AMC Cook & Go application to comfortably control all cooking processes via mobile or tablet.

Navigenio plate

Thanks to WiFi connectivity, the new Navigenio (the system’s portable ceramic hob) is easily integrated into the home network and allows you to control the cooking process even remotely and from anywhere. Always together with the Audiotherm, and through the Cook & Go app.

Total control

This advanced cooking system has further improved its capabilities and guarantees perfect temperature and time control, which allows nutrients to be preserved, cooking healthier and in less time. The company has developed the concept of connectivity in the kitchen to improve its smart cooking system, in a simple and intuitive way, which continues to provide the best taste and perfect results with little effort and in less time.

