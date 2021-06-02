AMC Shares Continue to Rise Thanks to WallStreetBets Army

15 minutes. This Tuesday the Reddit trolls continued their work and the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared 19%.

Everything seems to indicate that the army of the WallStreetBets forum is preparing to provoke an even greater rebound than the one seen at the beginning of the year with the shares of the video game store GameStop (GME +).

Meme stocks (AMC, GME + and Blackberry) have seen a rally in recent days thanks to the work of retail investors on the Reddit forum portal.

In the last 24 hours AMC had 723 mentions on WallStreetBets. Blackberry followed with 487 and GME had 212.

These are companies that were struggling to survive and whose declining stocks were being taken advantage of by short sellers.

Anti-establishment members of the WallStreetBets forum showed solidarity with these companies and began to buy shares en masse through the Robin Hood app.