The campaign of AMC Networks Int. – Latin America, There is a code in everything you like, was created for Latam

The first series to receive these QR codes include Bottomless Brunch at Coleman’s and Norma in the cloud.

This format has already started to be monetized between advertisers, with an insurance company of Argentine origin

Because of the pandemic, the relationship between TV and consumers changed radically. Since before, their interaction was in a process of transformation, largely due to digital platforms. But with the drop in brand advertising budgets, it became a priority to try to find alternate ways to capture people’s attention and sell it to advertisers. AMC Networks’ new campaign seems to stem from just this.

Through a statement, the TV network announced that it has just activated a project that relies on QR codes to interact with consumers. The campaign will begin to place these figures, which can be scanned with any cell phone, along several of its channels. Among them, the brands AMC, Films & Arts, Europe Europe, El Gourmet and Más Chic. These links in turn will lead people to additional content of the program they are watching.

With this campaign, people will be able to access exclusive pieces for AMC Networks subscribers. Among them, interviews with personalities from different programs, behind-the-scenes scenes, backstage tours, and so on. As part of this activation, the company released a promotional video, which can also be accessed using a QR code. In this spot, you can see how these links will appear on people’s screens.

An interesting campaign of interaction

For years, brands have found ways to reach audiences in an increasingly interactive format. For example, Canadian Cineplex celebrated the reopening of its movie theaters with a free outdoor function that people could enjoy from their balcony. For its part, Twitter frequently uses posts from its community for more than one campaign. And in the case of Burger King, it has opted to turn its app into an entertainment center.

Related Notes

The AMC Networks initiative, in this case, is interesting. This campaign is certainly a way to make content consumption a much more active issue. One of the great challenges of TV is that it is a rather passive experience. Generally, people only receive information, something that is not particularly effective in generating emotional ties. With this dynamic of QR codes, the audience can be kept attentive and active.

Not only that, but this campaign opens the opportunity for a new advertising dynamic. Exclusive content, if attractive enough for the audience, may give AMC the opportunity to sell the space to its advertisers. It is not only a way to attract additional investment from companies. It’s also a good combination of TV’s massive reach with the precise metrics of success and engagement offered by digital channels.

The value of interacting with users

As AMC Networks demonstrates in this campaign, brands are interested in having a more or less close and constant contact with consumers. For BMW, for its most recent campaign, it serves to gradually recover the consumption of its vehicles in the new normal. Spotify benefits because personalization is part of its brand values. And Bose-style businesses simply allow them to increase sales and improve their money flow.

Beyond what this campaign teaches, why is it important for brands to bet on better interaction with their customers? According to Help On Click, it’s crucial not to lose users soon after you’ve lured them into business. According to I Am Wire, it is also crucial to provide a good shopping experience and achieve public satisfaction. And in The Library data, it even motivates collaborators to do a much better job.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299