AMC falls 40% and “meme” stocks experience another volatile day on Wall Street

New York, Jun 3 (EFE) .- The American cinema chain AMC fell 40% on Wall Street this Thursday after doubling its value the day before, coinciding with another outbreak of volatility among a group of shares linked to the ” memes “and to social networks.

After 11.00 on the New York Stock Exchange (15.00 GMT), AMC had been paralyzed by high volatility on one occasion and was down 38.62%, standing at $ 38.40, after shooting more than 100% on the day above, up to $ 60.

AMC announced before the opening of the stock market a sale of 11.5 million shares to take advantage of this strong appreciation, but sent an unusual message of caution to investors, in which it warned that betting on its securities could generate losses.

“Our current market prices reflect dynamics … not related to our background business, or macroeconomic or sector fundamentals, and we do not know how long they will last,” the firm told the US stock regulator. today.

“Under the circumstances, we warn you against investing in our class A shares, unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment,” he added.

AMC has been going strong for several days related to other sales of shares and a portal for retail investors in which it offers them promotions, but also with an increase in volatility among a group of values ​​associated with “memes”.

The action of the largest US cinema chain has been among the most thriving in the US market due, in large part, to the GameStop phenomenon last January, in which small investors coordinated through social networks to put bearish bottoms on the ropes.

AMC is one of the favorite values ​​of Reddit forums such as Wall Street Bets, in which “memes” are part of the jargon, along with others such as Blackberry or Sundial Growers, which this Thursday also registered notable movements due to the contagion effect.

Read more

Blackberry started the day with a 26% advance but at this time it was losing 2%, while Sundial Growers remained with a 21% progress. GameStop, meanwhile, fell 10%.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced people to pursue hobbies without leaving home and spend more time in front of screens, has increased the popularity of commission-free trading applications in the US in the last year. , used by many retail investors.

In addition, a poll released yesterday by Wells Fargo revealed that the GameStop stock market phenomenon has triggered interest on Wall Street even among American teenagers, who to some extent use social media to learn about finances.

(c) EFE Agency