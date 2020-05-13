AMC Networks has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the main literary works written by Anne Rice, the series “Vampiric Chronicles” and “The Mayfair Witches”, spanning a total of 18 titles and featuring such beloved and celebrated works as ‘Interview with the Vampire’, ‘Lestat the Vampire’, ‘The Queen of the Damned’ and ‘The Witching Hour’.

AMC Networks owns the complete rights to this world-renowned and coveted intellectual property worldwide to develop their respective adaptations under the umbrella of AMC Studios and through its television channels and streaming services, as well as for the possible concession of licenses to external partners, with Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice as executive producers of all possible television series and / or movies that are produced.

Together, the series of “Vampiric Chronicles” and “The Mayfair Witches” They have sold over 150 million copies worldwide.

Rolin Jones (‘Friday Night Lights’, ‘Weeds’), who recently signed an agreement with AMC Studios, will be directly involved in the creative development of the various television projects based on the Anne Rice catalog.

“There is no shortage of content in today’s competitive environment, but the proven intellectual property that has captivated millions of fans worldwide is something very special and rare, and that’s what Anne Rice has created,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, in the statement issued by the network.

“These remarkable stories and characters are hugely engaging, and we are privileged to take over the creative management of these legendary works and collaborate with a talent like Rolin Jones to find ways and ways for different generations of fans to experience these worlds in all its splendor, “he concludes.

Anne Rice adds that “it has always been my dream to see the worlds of my two greatest series united under one roof, so that filmmakers can explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches. That dream is now a reality, and the The result is one of the most significant and exciting deals of my long career. “

The Anne Rice catalog that AMC Networks has purchased includes the complete series of “Vampiric Chronicles” formed by ‘Interview with the Vampire’ (1976), ‘Lestat the Vampire’ (1985), ‘The Queen of the Damned’ (1988), ‘The Body Thief’ (1992), ‘Memnoch the Devil’ (1995) , ‘Armand the Vampire’ (1998), ‘Pandora’ (1998), ‘Vittorio the Vampire’ (1999), ‘Blood and Gold’ (2001), ‘Prince Lestat’ (2014), ‘Prince Lestat and the Kingdoms of Atlntida ‘(2016) and’ The Blood Community ‘(2018), as well as the complete series of “The Mayfair Witches” formed by ‘La hora de las brujas’ (1990), ‘La voz del Diablo’ (1993) and ‘Taltos’ (1994) and the three “crossovers” that unite one saga with the other: ‘Merrick’ (2000), ‘El Santuario’ (2002) and ‘Cntico de sangre’ (2003).

“AMC Studios is responsible for creating some of the most iconic television series of the modern era and, at times, has defined by itself this era that we call ‘peak TV’,” says Christopher Rice in the statement issued by the North American network. responsible of ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘The Terror’ or ‘NOS4A2 (Nosferatu)’.

“All the members of Team Anne, including my longtime producer partner, also novelist Eric Shaw Quinn, are excited and comforted to learn that some of our dearest relatives, from the vampire Lestat and the witch Rowan Mayfair, to the paranormal investigators of the Order of Talamasca and the powerful Lasher spirit are now safely in the hands of these proven innovators who possess both broad global reach and deep television experience. “

Anne Rice is an author with more than 30 novels behind her. His first novel, ‘Interview with the vampire’, was published in 1976 and over the years has become one of the best-selling novels worldwide, in addition to serving as the inspiration for a famous and successful film in 1994 starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst or Antonio Banderas, among others.

Christopher Rice, an award-winning and best-selling novelist, has collaborated with his mother on multiple novels. Together with his producer partner, also novelist Eric Shaw Quinn, he directs the podcasts and video network ‘The Dinner Party Show’ (TDPS).

