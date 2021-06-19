AMC Announces New Episodes of The Walking Dead | Entertainment

In case The Walking Dead universe had not expanded enough, AMC has just announced The Walking Dead Origins, a new series of special episodes in which the origins of some of its most important characters will be narrated.

Although The Walking Dead will end definitively in its season 11, AMC has not yet closed the increasingly wide television universe they are developing, giving the green light to a new series of special chapters entitled The Walking Dead: Origins.

Following a bit the pattern of the additional episodes of The Walking Dead season 10, The Walking Dead: Origins will be a miniseries with four special episodes in which it will focus on the origins of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Maggie rhee (Lauren Cohan), Carol peletier (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

According to its official synopsis, the The Walking Dead: Origins series “Traces the history of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and features new interviews and actor narratives portraying these iconic characters, interwoven with clips from the most pivotal moments from their travels thus far.”

This new series is the first of the “11 weeks of revelations until season 11” that AMC is preparing on the occasion of the end of the walking dead. Meanwhile, The Walking Origins kicks off on July 15, 2021 with the episode Daryl’s Story, followed by Maggie’s Story on July 22, Negan’s Story on July 29, and Carol’s Story on August 5. In addition, each chapter will reveal a preview of season 11 of The Walking Dead.

