Ambulante and Netflix present the Miradas Fund for the representation of indigenous peoples and Afro-descendants – Tomatazos

Through an official statement, it has been announced that the Miradas Fund is an initiative of 15 million Mexican pesos launched by Ambulante and Netflix, created with the intention of supporting more than 80 productions by filmmakers and filmmakers affected by the pandemic. of Covid-19, and thereby benefit approximately 500 people. The production teams represent around 30 indigenous peoples and Afro-descendants. The fund will support emerging filmmakers, mid-career, and with extensive experience; the projects cover genres such as documentary, fiction, animation and experimental film, among others. Currently the productions are in the filming or post-production stages, and were selected by a committee made up of eleven experts, social leaders and key actors in the field of community cinema in this region. The vice president of content for Netflix Latin America, Francisco Ramos, expressed the following:

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

One of the challenges of our industry is to incorporate those points of view that have not been reflected on the screen. The Miradas Fund, developed with Ambulante, seeks to support creators of indigenous and Afro-descendant communities, without whose views the audiovisual story of our region would not be complete

Undoubtedly, the passage of Netflix and Ambulante through the Mexican industry will generate more productions that will allow the development of projects that in the past were really scarce or impossible, approaches to foreign reality in many parts of the country, but that will soon have the opportunity to reach more territories. We know that Netflix’s commitment to representation and diversity is very important, and in Mexico large companies need to support the visions that for decades were marginalized.

The red giant of streaming, in conjunction with Ambulante, turns its gaze towards Mexican minorities in an invaluable effort to give voice and representation to indigenous and Afro-descendant artists whose projects have often been ignored by large production houses and need to develop their own. own methods to carry out those stories that they long to tell; The project Ser Muxe, anecdotes of love, heartbreak and discrimination from Ernesto “Noba” RegaladoThrough the Miradas Fund you can see your production done.

We invite you to read: Pixar is looking for a trans girl to star in its next movie

Ernesto Regalado Originally from Juchitán, he jumped into the spotlight in early 2021 thanks to his election as the recipient of the Jenkins-del Toro Scholarship, broadcast by Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Noba is a filmmaker with a specialty in documentaries and is best known for his work on Nendok between lagoons of 2018, material that convinced the jury of the prestigious scholarship at the time of granting the unique opportunity; This work addresses the social problems of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. But now he has a new project to work on and it is so ambitious that one of the largest production companies in the world has already taken a look at it.

According to El Universal, Be muxe production will begin in a few months thanks to the Miradas Fund sponsored by Netflix and Ambulante. This fund is “an initiative of 15 million Mexican pesos that arose with the intention of supporting more than 80 productions by filmmakers affected by the pandemic. These production teams represent around 30 indigenous peoples and Afro-descendants ”. Of course the documentary of Noba He was not the only one selected, as it was reported that 80 projects were chosen to receive the fund, all by indigenous or Afro-descendant artists.

Be muxe, anecdotes of love, heartbreak and discrimination will be starred by Elvis war, a poet from Juchitlán who, through the written word, raises his voice about what it means to be Muxe in Oaxaca, his passions and inconveniences, transforming it into a struggle of actions and meaning. The Muxes are often known as the third gender of Oaxaca, men adopt the roles of women in society, proudly wearing the traditional costumes of the state but also spreading an ideology that breaks with the most rigid schemes. Muxes can identify as transgender or transvestite women, but also as homosexuals whose real identity is male.

You may also be interested in: Star Wars: Lucasfilm introduces transgender and non-binary Jedi in new comic