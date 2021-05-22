Amber Midthunder to star in the new ‘Predator’ movie

20th Century Studios has chosen Amber Midthunder to headline the cast of ‘Skulls’, working title and / or provisional of which will be the new film of the franchise of ‘Predator’ started in 1987 with the iconic film directed by John McTiernan.

Dan Trachtenberg will be in charge of directing this new installment written by Patrick Aison (‘Jack Ryan’, ‘Treadstone’) whose filming will begin shortly in the Canadian city of Calgary, Alberta.

A movie is expected to be rated R (like the ones above) and will have nothing to do with ‘Predator‘, the version of the film released in 2018 that was written and directed by Shane Black. Moreover, according to DiscussingFilm, this new film has been in development (secretly) since 2016, practically since the premiere of ’10 Cloverfield Street’, Trachtenberg’s first and for now only film.

According to the same medium, the film will revolve around a Comanche woman (Midthunder) who faces the norms and traditions to become a warrior, which we suppose that in the end she will face a “predator”, in what could well be an imitation of the last 25 minutes of the film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This will be the seventh film in which the famous character created by brothers Jim and John Thomas makes an appearance, and whom we have previously seen in ‘Predator’ (1987), ‘Predator 2’ (1990), ‘Aliens Vs. Predator ‘(2004),’ Alien vs. Predator 2 ‘(2007),’ Predators’ (2010) and the aforementioned ‘Predator’ (2018).

Known for playing Kerry Loudermilk in ‘Legin’ or Rosa Ortecho in ‘Roswell, New Mexico’, Midthunder will soon be seen in ‘The Ice Road’, an action thriller written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh in which she shares the limelight with Liam Neeson. , Laurence Fishburne, Benjamin Walker, and Holt McCallany.