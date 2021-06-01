Amber Heard’s defense tries to dismiss Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit in the United States

For those who thought that the legal dispute between Johnny Depp (Minamata – 35%, Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%) and Amber Heard (Aquaman – 73%, Justice League – 41%) had already ended, the reality is that They still have a long way to go, as their trial in Virginia, United States, will begin in July and the consequences could still be harsh for either side.

However, after The Sun defeated Depp in the lawsuit for the defamation lawsuit that the actor filed against the British media for calling him a ‘wife beater’, now the defense of the actress is trying to dismiss the lawsuit that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean filed against her in Virginia alleging the verdict of the jury in the United Kingdom. For Depp’s defense, this is just one last desperate move or ‘Hail Mary’ for the trial to no longer proceed (via CinemaBlend).

Right now Heard has the most to lose, as Depp, after his latest losses, has already lost money, jobs and his reputation is in tatters. However, if the resolution of the trial in the United States is in your favor, the actress from Aquaman he could have a very bad time in the next few months and even his career would be at risk.

Although there is still a month to go before the trial in Virginia begins, in recent weeks things have accelerated, as recent reports indicate that the legal team of Amber heard is working hard to have the US-based lawsuit dismissed, arguing that the findings of the UK defamation lawsuit should be adopted.

Thus, the actress’s lawyers filed a motion to suspend the discovery of the defamation claims and also a memorandum in support of her motion for permission; his team believes that due to the results of the case The Sun v Johnny Depp in the United Kingdom, the sentence handed down should be applicable in the United States as well. In this motion the following can be read: (via CinemaBlend).

With the judgment final, rendered after Mr. Depp presented his best evidence and arguments on exactly the same questions of fact evaluated here, Mr. Depp should be prevented from seeking another bite of the apple, where he has fully resolved your dispute and lost. Due to the UK Judgment, the whole world can now forever say that Mr Depp is a ‘wife beater’ and has committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence against Amber Heard, making her fear for your life. In short, the UK ruling, now final, allows this court to end the litigation.

However, for Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin ChewThis is not the first time that Heard’s legal team has tried to have the $ 50 million defamation lawsuit dismissed. For him, this is just the last Hail Mary of his lawyers for trying to dismiss the lawsuit, likewise, the actor’s legal team considers that Heard’s opinion article in the Washington Post was defamatory and cost the actor work.

There is still much to know about this story; The two celebrities are expected to return to court in July for a hearing. In addition, the trial is expected to last four weeks and will not be part of the judicial system until next spring, so there is likely a long time left until a verdict is reached.

