Amber Heard would become one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood thanks to Aquaman 2 – Tomatazos

The production of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It has begun and there are many fans who are eager for the return of the famous aquatic superhero. Amber Heard shared an image on social networks in which she celebrates the start of the recordings and now we just have to wait. New information reveals that this sequel could make the actress the highest paid in Hollywood, a title that very few can enjoy. Despite the problems he has had in recent years, Amber he has been able to keep his job at Warner Bros. and in cinema of this genre.

Aquaman – 73% was a total success in December 2018. Globally it raised US $ 1.148 billion and established Jason Momoa as the superstar that he is now; Amber heard He was not far behind and countless people became fans after observing his abilities for drama and action. Those times were excellent for HeardHowever, at the beginning of 2019 the demand of Johnny Depp for US $ 50 million would arrive, and the other demand of the actor against The Sun, same that would put the actress between a rock and a hard place, and that for the following year It would transform her into a really hated person on the networks.

Amber heard beat Johnny depp in the Royal Courts of London with The Sun last year, a fact that increased harassment on their social networks. The 35-year-old actress found it necessary to censor all her social networks in order to avoid insults from outsiders; She continues to share her life and promote her series and films, but she has not been able to get rid of all the repudiation that she generated for her conflict with Depp, a longtime Hollywood star and extremely loved by everyone. But maybe things aren’t too bad for her right now.

In accordance with Daniel Richtman, the popular Twitter influencer who knows all the secrets of Hollywood, as well as countless rumors about the medium long before they are confirmed, declares that Aquaman 2 will convert to Amber heard in the highest paid female actress in all of Hollywood. Even if Daniel does not provide details on the amount that Amber will receive, it is said that the actress allegedly received $ 5 million for her performance in the first film, but in view of the success she achieved at the box office, she would receive a salary tripled or quadrupled. Throwing $ 15 to $ 20 million in your pocket would rank her as the top-grossing star in the last couple of years. It will come true?

Amber heard has had a long way between lawyers and misfortunes on social media, but Aquaman 2 it could be the project that rescues her career and saves her from falling into dire straits. But netizens do not forgive her for her alleged lies in court and accuse her again and again of being the main abuser in her marriage to Johnny depp. While some do not believe that he will be able to continue his career after Lost kingdomOthers believe that it will be reborn with new and ambitious projects.

The publications of Amber heard They continue to gather hundreds of thousands of likes, which shows a loyal fan base by their side, we’ll see if they decide to watch the next Arthur Curry movie and support the actress. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan and opens in theaters on December 16, 2022; the film will become part of the DC Extended Universe. Could it become a Warner Bros. smash hit even though its cast includes a controversial actress?

