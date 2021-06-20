Amber Heard will be one of the highest paid actresses with Aquaman 2 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

For months, specifically since in November of last year when Johnny Depp was forced by Warner to abandon his role as Gellert Grindelwald, the actor’s fans have demanded that the studio do the same with Amber Heard and her apart from the Aquaman saga and the rest of DC movies in which he gives life to Mera. But it seems that the studio is not only turning a deaf ear to these claims, but also with Aquaman 2 it will turn the actress into one of the highest paid performers.

Heard has given life to Mera in the first installment of Aquaman (2018), in the version of Justice League that was released in theaters in 2017 and also in the Snyder Cut that a few months ago premiered on HBO. And the American actress will be repeated in Aquaman: the Lost Kingdom, the second installment of the saga starring solo by Jason Momoa that will again be directed by James Wan and will be released in theaters in December 2022.

A job for which, according to Daniel Richtman, this sequel will make Heard one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. Although the information does not go into detail how exactly she will achieve this feat, it seems that it will be related to the percentage of the film’s earnings that the actress will earn, in addition to her fixed salary for participating in the film.

Thus, in addition to her salary of 5 million dollars in advance, thanks to the first installment of Aquaman, which amassed more than 1,100 million dollars at the box office, the actress would have pocketed another 10 million dollars. These numbers are expected to rise in the sequel, which would catapult Heard to the top of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

And that despite the fact that these types of contracts, with participation in the final profits of the film, are usually reserved for the big stars with leading roles in the franchises. Examples of this are the cases of Robert Downey Jr. who saw his salary as Iron Man increased in a more than remarkable way.

Downey Jr. collected $ 20 million upfront for Avengers: Endgame, but he was also entitled to 8 percent of the proceeds, earning him an extra $ 55 million with the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, with his nearly 2 $ 1.8 billion at the box office.

