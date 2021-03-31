Amber Heard throws a hint at Johnny Depp in new post

One of the most controversial figures of recent years is Amber Heard (Aquaman – 73%, Justice League – 41%, The Stand – 80%), a little known actress who stood out more for her beauty than for her talent, but who rose to world fame after a scandalous marriage to Johnny Depp (Minamata, Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%, Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%), who for a time was the highest paid actor in the world.

As the actor’s career slowly began to fade, Heard seemed to be entering a new phase of success by getting the chance to play Mera, the DC Comics superhero who made her debut in League of Justice. However, the momentum of the #MeToo movement in late 2017 threatened Depp’s career and he fought back with a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.

Since then it has been a real soap opera to follow the mutual accusations. Because Depp has many fans, legions of them attacked the actress on social networks, but justice seems to be on her side, because in the trial against the British newspaper The Sun the big loser was the actor, and shortly after to announce the verdict of the court, he was fired from Fantastic Beasts 3.

After that defeat Depp wanted to appeal but the appeal was denied, and Heard celebrated it with a message from his representatives on Instagram. Two days ago, he also published a new post on the social network with two photographs, one of the day he divorced, when he looked emaciated and with a bruise on his face, and another of Depp’s trial against The Sun newspaper, last year, where she is seen accompanied and looking much better in every way:

A dress, four years apart. Sometimes it is important to wear the same garment twice.

Comments are disabled and only a select group of people can reply to Heard’s posts, this is due to the large amount of cyberbullying he has suffered in recent years. What unleashed a wave of hatred against her was the revelation of audios where we heard her admit that she hit Johnny deppHowever, those tests were not enough for the jury to deny that he had beaten her as well, since he confessed to being drugged and drunk at the moments when she said he had beaten her.

A day after her post about the two dresses, Heard recalled that in 2019 she spoke about her experience of porn revenge, which consists of sharing intimate photos or videos of a person, in revenge for a separation or something similar. Currently that is already illegal and the actress celebrated it in this way:

Revenge porn has left the building!

This is an image from May 2019 when I traveled to the Capitol to share my experience of the irreversible harm suffered by revenge porn victims to bring about change through our legal system by making the sharing of private images without one’s consent considered federal crime.

I am proud to share that the SHIELD Act amendment to the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021 was made on March 16, 2021, providing a clear path to justice for victims of this destructive crime. Protecting the privacy and freedom of expression rights of women and girls is an essential part of combating violence against women and achieving gender equality. Congratulations to @CCRInitiative for their tireless work.

At the moment Heard is expected to appear in Aquaman 2 as Mera, although there were several rumors about his dismissal, so far nothing has been officially confirmed, and he even appeared in new scenes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

