Amber Heard thanks her fans for their support and apologizes for threats from Johnny Depp fans

It is inevitable that when a movie star has an important legal or family matter it comes to light because all the attention is on them most of the time, especially if it is a figure of the stature of Johnny Depp who , for the great variety of projects that have stood out in their career such as El Joven Manos de Tijera – 91% and other Tim Burton tapes or the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, has kept a fairly loyal fan community.

Although his love life has never been on the right track, and his anger management problems have been talked about for years, the actor’s marriage to Amber Heard would be what would completely overshadow his career when she asked for a divorce and filed a lawsuit. against him for domestic violence in 2016. What was intended to end after Depp paid millions of dollars to the actress and model, has not diminished its intensity so far with constant denunciations from both sides.

On the side of the famous actor, this has meant a hard blow to his work, since the scandals that emerged after these legal battles have tainted his career to such a degree that companies have fired him, losing the opportunity to stay in large projects such as Fantastic Animals and Where Find them – 73%, saga in which he will be replaced by another actor. For this reason, his followers have not stopped demanding justice for him or that at least his work continues.

But he is not the only one who has suffered consequences from this divorce; Maybe Amber hasn’t had any problem with her contracts for big franchises like DC Films, where she is a fundamental part of Aquaman – 73% and even had a much more important participation in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. But the truth is that she has had to face the huge number of fans of her ex-husband who defend him and at times they have generated a lot of hatred for him.

In addition, in an effort to defend their idols, the fans of both have clashed on several occasions through social networks, as some attack the other for defending one of the stars to such a degree that they launch death threats; This began to become known on Twitter when the user @Eve_Barlow assured that she has “received more death threats for defending Amber Heard” than for being Jewish.

In response to this situation, Amber dedicated a special message to her fans through her Instagram account where she thanked them for all their support, and even asked them for a sincere apology for the death threats they have had to face.

I just want to say, thank you very much to all my fans, my fans. Thank you very much for all that you do to support me. I know sometimes it’s not easy, but I appreciate it. But also, sorry for the death threats. Thanks, I love you!

Her video comforted several of her followers, who highlighted in the comments that she has a great heart for caring for them and staying close at least on social media. However, on Twitter other users, Depp’s fans, claimed that they were the ones who have been attacked on several occasions by Amber’s fans, which has motivated so much hatred against the actor.