Amber Heard shares training video for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom He is close to starting his filming and the actors are already preparing to give it their all in front of the camera. One of the film’s most talked about stars is Amber Heard, who will return to the DCEU to play Mera. Through her social networks, the 34-year-old actress shares a video in which we can see her exercising to resume the role, because when you play a superhero, physical demands are usually fundamental.

Do not miss: Amber Heard would become one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood thanks to Aquaman 2

Aquaman – 73% got off on the right foot in the DC Extended Universe. The film tells the story of Arthur, the son of a mortal human and the queen of a powerful underwater kingdom. The protagonist refuses to accept his destiny as the rightful king of the underwater empire of Atlantis, but upon discovering the danger that not facing up to his responsibilities poses to humanity, he decides to claim the throne that rightfully belongs to him, at the same time as He will face one of his greatest enemies: Black Manta.

Amber heard enchanted everyone with his appearance in Aquaman at the end of 2018. Beautiful and powerful, the character won the hearts of fans and in no time became a favorite of the genre. Although we had already seen it in Justice League – 41%, it was Aquaman the movie that allowed us to learn more about its potential; very soon we will see her back for more adventures with Arthur Curry.

We invite you to read: The Conjuring 3: Patrick Wilson is convinced he could carry out an exorcism

With the help of your Twitter profile, Amber published a video in which we can see her training for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actress shows off her abs, performs push-ups and loads with small weights to exercise her arms, all this while the background sounds like “Bad Girls” by MIA. You can see the post below:

Absolutely dying.

Abs-olutely dying! # aquaman2 pic.twitter.com/ck2g6rj7CH – Amber Heard (@realamberheard) June 15, 2021

Even if Amber heard has had difficult months on social media due to the result of his legal confrontation with Johnny Depp in England, however, he was able to keep his character in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The above was not a cause for celebration for many fans of the actor, who claim to continue watching in Heard a manipulative and abusive woman. The months have passed but the reputation of the actress still does not improve among users of social networks.

At this point it is worth wondering how important Mera’s role will be in Aquaman 2. A specific rumor indicates that Warner Bros. intends to reduce its impact, but we will only be able to verify that until the big premiere in late 2022. Aquaman It’s one of the DCEU’s most successful movies and of course the studio doesn’t want to lose the character, it still has too much potential within this cinematic universe and many millions to collect.

For the moment Amber heard rest assured that your contract with Aquaman 2 be safe. But the future is very uncertain for her: social networks do not want her and online there are countless requests to remove her from future projects in the DCEU. Will other studios make the decision to hire Heard despite the aversion that many people feel for her? The vast majority of Internet users are on the side of Johnny deppeven after being fired from Fantastic Beasts 3.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a theatrical release scheduled for December 16, 2022, that is, fans must wait a year and a half for the new adventure. We hope Warner continues to lead the superhero on the right track and deliver us a memorable film.

You may also be interested in: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn confirms Bloodsport almost killed Superman