Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp’s Lawsuit Against Her Should Be Dismissed

In 2019 Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%, Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%, Murder on the Orient Express – 58%) launched a lawsuit for US $ 50 million against Amber Heard (Aquaman – 73%, Justice League – 41%), accusing her of defaming him and falsely say that he beat her. The news said that he had presented a large amount of evidence in his favor, but the general opinion did not change until some audios were made public where the actress was heard admitting that she had beaten Depp. In 2021, however, things are not going well for the actor, and Heard is now asking that the lawsuit be dismissed and no trial.

Before Heard’s trial, Depp faced the British newspaper The Sun, which he sued for calling him a “wifebeater”. Unfortunately for the actor, or perhaps for having talked too much, the jury was not in his favor and he lost his trial, which cost him his role as Grindelwald in the third film of Fantastic Animals. Depp tried to appeal but on March 25 of this year he was denied that possibility.

In the trial against The Sun the jury concluded that Heard’s allegations of domestic violence by Depp were true. Given that he himself admitted that being drugged and drunk he had memory losses, and it is in those moments that the actress said that he became violent, there was not much chance of being declared innocent, and it cannot be forgotten that he defended the use of drugs .

Now Heard, through his lawyers, wants Depp’s lawsuit for US $ 50 million against her in 2019 to be dismissed, and whose trial will take place in April 2022. The lawsuit argued that an article by the actress published Washington Post in late 2018, where he talked about his experience as a victim of domestic violence, affected the reputation of Johnny. This is part of the supplemental declaration (via Deadline):

To give full effect to the UK judgments, it is necessary to conclude that the statements in the opinion piece published in the Washington Post are true: Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Ms. Heard on many occasions, which made her fear for his life.

A week ago Johnny depp presented new evidence against the statements made by Heard against him and the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp became a trend. However, it will not be the fans or the users of social networks who decide their fate. In the meantime, we can only wait until April 2022, the date on which the defamation trial will take place.

After 2011 Depp went through several box office flops, but in 2016 it seemed like he was getting his career back on track by appearing in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 73% and a year later with his return to the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Revenge of Salazar – 30%. If Warner Bros. fired him from a successful franchise like Fantastic Animals, there are good reasons to believe that he will not return to Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, not only because he lost a trial, but because the latest installment did not raise what he expected, and already a reboot starring Margot Robbie is in the works.

The actor was questioned in Barcelona about whether he missed being a pirate and this was his response:

No, I don’t miss it, because I have it every day, I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is faithful to me.

Heard, meanwhile, appeared in the final scene of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and just announced that he is already working on Aquaman 2, where he returns in the role of Mera.

