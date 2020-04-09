Amber Heard rips Johnny Depp’s finger off in leaked audio | .

As you will well remember about the legal lawsuit that the ex-marriage made up of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp maintains, it seems that audio leaked of approximately five hours where in a part of it she tears a finger off the actor.

Inside of legal dispute between the two it was believed believed that Depp he was a violent person for the charges Heard had made against him.

However the character interpreter “The mad Hatter” in the movie Alice in Wonderland she also decided to accuse Heard of domestic violence.

In the event that it was discovered that the actress made false accusations against her ex husband and even presenting false evidence could go to jail for up to 3 years.

From the moment the couple decided to separate, legal problems began because Amber decided to sue the actor for domestic violenceHowever, as the months passed, everything began to take an unexpected turn as the actor also decided to sue his ex for the same charges.

In the audio, although you cannot know who attacked whom, you hear Depp “” I can’t find my finger. I can’t find it. “

It seems that Heard threw a bottle at him which caused a part of his finger to be cut, there are even photographs where Depp appears with a big cut and when he is healed.

The couple had nursing team at home those who later hear how they are looking for the finger and also how they are horrified by so much blood.

According to the stylist according to the portal Los 40, the actress at no time presented injuries, as she claimed in her accusations and in the photographs that she had taken for what she believes might be lying.

Depp contrary case that he was constantly mistreated, after this event the actor was taken to the hospital to disinfect the wound and try to save part of the finger.

The Daily Mail leaked a video in which Depp spoke for the first time of the event and where he confessed that the wound had been infected with MRSA up to two times.

