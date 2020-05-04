endless cross accusations& nbsp; we have been getting to know over the past few days and months, now we have to add the one that & nbsp;Josh Richman, an old friend of Depp, who claims that the actor has a tissue paper covered in red nail polish … & nbsp;Heard allegedly alleged to have been spilled blood after an altercation with her ex-husband. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Neither mass confinement makes the bitter fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Give your fans a few weeks off. And it is that to the endless cross accusations that we have been hearing over the last days and months, now we have to add the one that Josh Richman, an old friend of Depp, who assures that the actor has a tissue covered in red nail polish … Heard allegedly alleged to have been spilled blood after an altercation with her ex-husband.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in one of their last appearances together, in June 2016. (Image: Rich Fury – AP Photo / Gtres)

The Blast. The portion of this that has been made public is focused on Depp and Heard’s 2015 wedding – and more specifically on Richman’s assertion that & nbsp;Depp’s friends were not at all hopeful about the wedding: “data-reactid =” 24 “> Richman, who would have been Depp’s close friend for over 30 years, unveiled the scarf in a statement collected by The Blast. The portion of this that has been released is centered at Depp and Heard’s 2015 wedding – and more specifically on Richman’s assertion that Depp’s friends were not at all hopeful about the wedding: