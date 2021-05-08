Amber Heard may be under investigation for perjury

It’s been five years since the news of the divorce between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp broke. At the time, all the tabloids watched carefully as one of the most curious and unexpected couples in Hollywood fell apart in a dramatic way. Although from the beginning of their relationship much was said about the intensity of both, it was the separation that really attracted attention. It all started with Heard accusing Depp of being a hitter and an addict, and appearing with a black eye before a judge to ask for a restraining order against the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%.

From that moment, the gossip does not stop. Initially, many considered that both were quite toxic in the relationship, but some details have caused a clear division of followers according to who they believe. Things got even more out of control when it was revealed that Depp had been fired from the sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48% despite not having an actual criminal charge while Heard kept his role in Aquaman 2 alongside Jason Momoa. Depp’s defamation lawsuit was recently held against a media outlet for calling him a “wife beater,” and he lost without the possibility of appeal.

The displays of support for Depp and the attacks on Heard have been constant and growing stronger. To begin with, the important thing would be that an artist’s personal life does not affect his work before the world, but the firing of Depp causes controversy because new evidence seems to confirm that Heard lied in the first place. According to radaronline, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the actress for perjury, a serious charge that could land her in jail.

As a context, it is important to differentiate between the processes that have been carried out. The recent trial that ruled against Depp was directly against The Sun that broke the news and not against Amber Heard, but it is expected that next year the trial that he began against his ex-wife will begin in the United States. Specifically, what is being investigated is an altercation that occurred in 2016 in the penthouse they shared. Heard spoke about a moment of rage Depp went through in which he threw a cell phone at his face, spilled wine everywhere and destroyed various objects and furniture during his attack.

The issue is that a few weeks ago Depp’s legal team released a tape of the moment when the police arrived at the aforementioned place to investigate the altercation and they found an impeccable and undamaged penthouse, which goes directly against what Heard said. . Even the official report of the two specialists in this type of aggression cases, and who will almost certainly be called to testify, indicates that there was no damage or evidence of any crime.

According to the same source, Adam Waldman, Depp’s attorney, says Heard not only lied about the fact, but also fabricated evidence in an attempt to prove the alleged domestic abuse. Apparently, this was not done alone, as the lawyer says he has evidence that Rocky pennington, a friend of the actress, helped her alter the scene and also lied in the official statement they gave.

For now the waters remain murky and chaotic. While Heard hasn’t lost a job, her social media is constantly on the move with people openly attacking her and blaming her for the actor’s widespread downfall. For his part, Depp lost good roles in big franchises, but the movement #JusticeforJohnnyDepp remains active and goes viral every time a new detail is revealed, such as the famous call between the two where the actress from London Fields – 0% assures that she cannot promise not to get violent if both have an argument. There is still a long way to go to see how the new trial against the actress will unfold, but the battle of credibilities is stronger than ever.

