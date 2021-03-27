Amber Heard is happy about the recent denial of Johnny Depp’s appeal – Tomatazos

It is undeniable that no matter how much Johnny Depp tries to recover his career or clean his public image in the face of the accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard or the reports that have been made against him by some media, the actor’s path seems increasingly difficult . Just yesterday it was announced that the interpreter was denied, once again, his appeal against The Sun for the defamation case, and the co-star of Aquaman – 73% has already released her first comments about it.

In addition to having spoken of defamation by the medium, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% had assured that they had sufficient evidence to sue Heard for not having fulfilled his promise to donate the proceeds from their divorce to institutions that support children. Despite being so sure of one more than many against lawsuits, the judges denied it because there was insufficient evidence.

According to what has been reported, the actor was denied permission to appeal to the higher court that designated him as a domestic aggressor and he also does not have a chance before The Sun, where he was described as a “wife beater.” To tell the truth, the actress has tried not to speak directly about her conflicts with Depp, however, her team has released a statement in which they assure that Heard is very happy with the response that the actor received.

Below, you can read part of the official statement released by the team of Amber heard via Yahoo! News, where he assured that they were not surprised by the response Depp got after his failed attempt.

We are pleased, but in no way surprised, by the Court’s denial of Mr. Depp’s appeal request. The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable. To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Amber on no less than 12 occasions and she feared for her life. The verdict and the long and well-reasoned ruling, including the confidential ruling, have been upheld. Mr. Depp’s claim of important new evidence was nothing more than a press strategy, and has been flatly rejected by the Court.

Although the court has already presented an answer, it is still too early to claim victory, since they still have several trials to come in which the actors will have to face and perhaps it will last another year, without forgetting that one of the most important trials will last close by. two weeks. Beyond the financial loss that this series of lawsuits has meant for both, Johnny has lost important opportunities in the great film franchises like Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them 73%.

Amber, meanwhile, has not suffered any consequences before the film studios, but before the fans of the popular actor who have presented innumerable complaints that she continues to lead Aquaman 2 in addition to her recent participation in The Justice League of Zack Snyder – 82%.

