Amber Heard harshly attacks Johnny Depp on her social media

Johnny Depp is in a bad time and his ex-wife Amber Heard wanted to remember the entire judicial process on his social networks.

After some moments of calm, these last weeks the judicial problems of Amber heard and Johnny depp to the headlines. Since the actor was rejected the possibility of appeal in the trial he lost in England against a newspaper. Now, the actress of Aquaman has indirectly responded to this situation on their social networks.

Amber heard She used Instagram, a social network where she has 3.8 million followers, to share two photos, taken four years apart, but in which she wears the same black dress. The first is from May 2016, when she left court after Johnny Depp was ordered to stay away from her when she accused him of domestic abuse. Whereas the second image was taken in July 2020, during the UK defamation case that Johnny Depp lost and simply tried to reverse without success. In this post, Amber Heard wrote: “A dress, four years apart. Sometimes it is important to wear the same garment twice ”.

The intent of the post is clear.

The dismissal of the case of Johnny depp by the UK courts, has allowed Amber heard vindicate your decision to present yourself publicly as a victim of domestic abuse. Nevertheless, Johnny depp He’s still not giving up and is ready to take his ex-wife to court over a $ 50 million defamation lawsuit in the United States next year.

Right now the film career of Johnny depp is going through a bad time, since the movie studios do not want to have him. For instance, Disney confirmed that he will not return as Jack sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and Warner Bros. stopped counting on him for the third installment of Fantastic Animals. While Amber heard maintains its star status and will do the second part of Aquaman and we were also able to see it recently in League of Justice from Zack snyder.

