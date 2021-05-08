Amber Heard could end up in jail

Share

Actress Amber Heard is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and could spend some time in jail.

Lawsuits for the divorce of Amber heard Y Johnny depp are reaching such delusional moments that they will surely make a movie or series of Netflix in a few years. But things can get very serious if the actress is accused of creating false evidence.

According to the German newspaper BILD, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the claims of Amber heard to make sure she did not falsify any information about the physical altercation she had with her husband Johnny depp.

“Amber Heard and her friend Rocky Pennington staged the May 21 crime scene. They wanted to prove the abuse charge against Johnny Depp. ” The actor’s lawyer told BILD. Since recently presented evidence such as police camera recordings and testimony apparently contradict the statements of Amber heard about the event. For the lawyer this proves that “the scene of the crime was a huge lie.”

The trials continue.

The unsuccessful appeal of Johnny depp against the UK defamation case ended in favor of Amber heard. But now the couple will face each other in court in the United States. This time, Johnny depp He files a $ 50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife while still trying to debunk her allegations. Representatives for the actress have yet to respond to these claims that she is being investigated for perjury.

Meanwhile, both actors continue with their film careers, but Johnny depp it has been treated worse by movie studios. While Amber heard repeated as Mere on League of Justice and also the sequel to Aquaman next to Jason momoa under the orders of James wan.

We will verify the results of the pending lawsuits shortly and we will know who is right if Johnny depp or Amber heard.

