Amber Heard could end up in jail

The soap opera about the divorce of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues and new rumors suggest that the star of Aquaman 2 could end up in prison.

The story of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce has just added a new chapter to the story. It is now claimed that the Aquaman star is now under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for perjury, and faces a jail sentence if convicted, in connection with the 2016 incident in which Depp allegedly struck down. his then wife to the face.

Whether or not this actually happened has been the subject of the former couple’s many legal battles in the years since. According to the German site BILD, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Heard’s claims to ensure that he did not falsify any information about the physical altercation that is said to have taken place. Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, gave a statement to the outlet confirming that the investigation is ongoing and made some serious accusations against Heard in the process, claiming that she “organized” the whole thing.

This said Johnny Depp’s lawyer

“Amber Heard and her friend Rocky Pennington set up the May 21 crime scene to prove the abuse charge against Johnny Depp,” Waldman told BILD. The attorney went on to refer to newly presented evidence, LAPD body camera recordings, and testimony from the office that responded to the call, which apparently contradicts Heard’s own recollections of the event. This, Depp’s attorney believes, proves that “the crime scene was a huge lie.”

Heard has accused her ex-husband of throwing a phone in her face during the aforementioned occasion, as well as going to vandalize her attic, even spilling red wine on the walls and carpet. Depp’s legal team claims the first two officers to arrive on the scene say they have no recollection of seeing such spills and that there was no visual evidence that a crime had occurred.

Following Johnny Depp’s unsuccessful appeal against the UK defamation case that ruled in favor of Heard, the couple will face each other in court in the US. This time, Depp has filed a $ 50 million lawsuit against Amber Heard while still trying to debunk her allegations. Representatives for the actress have yet to respond to these claims that she is being investigated for perjury.

