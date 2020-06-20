Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk in a threesome: Tremendous scandal | INSTAGRAM

This revelation of the alleged erotic encounter has occurred during the time that the fateful trial between Jhonny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has been.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

And although it seems that we are getting closer to knowing what will happen with the Depp – Heard case, this time the opposite happened to what was expected, because now it is nothing more than a morbid and unpredictable case.

And it is well known that this controversial issue has been facing the courts for several months and the information that is coming to light is increasingly impressive.

You may also be interested: Demi Rose: The most daring cowgirl we have seen on Instagram

Recall that, before the strong statements made by the actress, Depp filed a lawsuit against her for $ 50 million for defamation, this in turn caused a pandora’s box to be opened, which continues to affect third parties.

Such is the case of the latter, the businessman Elon Musk and the international model Cara Delevingne involved. We knew that Musk had maintained a breezy relationship with the actress when his breakup with Jhonny was recent, what was totally unknown is that this couple had a se * ual encounter with the beautiful British woman.

Read also: Alexa Dellanos in her shortest dress looks beautiful from a yacht for Instagram

This disclosure was made before the judge by a well-known judge, who, for his part, is the ex-husband of Amber’s best friend. The witness of what happened said that the aforementioned meeting occurred in 2016, in an attic of one of the properties of Jhonny Depp, in Los Angeles.

That’s right, it seems that this happened when Depp and Heard were still married, another fact that was revealed states that Heard and Delevingne had had an adventure during this same period.

So, this new information serves so that the legal team of our interpreter of the captain of the Black Pearl can request a summons to Cara, forcing her to give a statement in a trial in which other names of well-known people have already been seen within the Hollywood world.

However, for his part, Musk has flatly denied that this trio was carried out, since in an interview he denied having had any type of intimate relationship with Cara: “Cara and I are friends, but we have never been intimate, she would confirm this ».

In addition, the businessman added, again insisting that his courtship with Heard was subsequent to his separation from Jhonny: “I want to confirm again that Amber and I only started dating approximately a month after filing for their divorce. I don’t think I was ever close to her during her marriage. ”

Thanks to this we can conclude that this new information is only rumors.