Amber Heard announces she became a mom

This afternoon, Amber Heard surprises everyone with a photograph of her newborn daughter, a secret she has kept well guarded for a long time. The 35-year-old actress has had rough times lately, but the birth of her baby seems to make things better. His most recent post on social networks is receiving congratulations and praise, comments very different from those he received months ago. Read on for all the details.

The trajectory of Amber It is characterized by containing films of all kinds, those that are very successful or those that win the clubs of all the critics and poor box office collections. However, in 2018 came the big hit of his career with Aquaman – 73%, DC’s Extended Universe film in which he plays Princess Mera, warrior, sorceress and love interest of Arthur Curry. That production was a huge triumph for Warner Bros. with more than a billion dollars raised globally and an incredibly large fandom spread around the world thanks to the talents of Jason Momoa and Heard.

Time has passed and Amber heard He has had difficult moments that have been a source of controversy in all the media, but now he is seen much happier by the announcement of his newborn daughter. Here the post he shared on Twitter:

I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided that I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Now I appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think of one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way. I hope we get to a point where it becomes normal to not want a ring to have a crib. A part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my job requires me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life.

Most of the problems of Amber heard They come from her relationship with Johnny Depp, an actor she married in 2014 and divorced in 2017. She accused him of domestic violence in 2018 and he sued her for defamation; Johnny depp He also brought similar charges against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater” in one of his articles and the case reached the London court. For months each presented evidence about the attacks of the other but things did not seem to settle down, no one had a certainty about the liar and the victim, but things got complicated for Heard when material came to light in which he is heard speaking to Depp in a hostile way.

Amber heard and The Sun defeated Johnny depp in England but that did not clear the name of the actress in social networks. The interpreter of Mera suffered an intense wave of ridicule and insults for “ruining” the life of her ex-husband, however, she has managed to stay current in Hollywood projects and in fact she has already started recording Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Now it is a matter of time until the next movie in the DC Extended Universe hits theaters, will it be well received by fans or will it have some kind of sabotage? Now the actress’s networks are limited and only certain people can comment on her publications; If we review the image with your baby we will discover that everyone is affectionate.

