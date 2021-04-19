Amber Heard announces her return as Mera with a new image! | AP

That’s right, although many want it outside the DC Extended Universe, the controversy actress Amber Heard is already back as the underwater princess, something that is sure to have millions of people furious.

Amber Heard returns with new content to enrage her haters on social networks and although the 34-year-old actress earned the fury of social networks thanks to her confrontation with Johnny depp at the Royal Courts of London, she was able to retain her role in the DC Extended Universe and we’ll see her return very soon.

It was through social networks, where Amber recently shared a photograph in which she reveals that she is preparing for her return as Mera in Aquaman 2 and it seems that the recordings of the film will not take long to begin.

There is no doubt that Amber Heard as Mere It was an absolute success in Aquaman, and the truth is that the fans adored the aquatic princess and were impressed not only with her beauty, but also with the incredible powers that she exhibited.

As you may remember, December 2018 was a good month for the actress, who at that time was enjoying the honeys of fame and glory, winning the hearts of the public and a certain place in the DCEU.

However, things fell apart when Johnny Depp sued her for defamation, demanding $ 50 million.

The situation did not improve in 2019, when some audios were leaked in which she is heard speaking grimly with Depp, material that declared her a person not pleasant on social networks.

But although the Internet is against him, he was able to win alongside The Sun in London, subduing Johnny Depp and dismissing his libel charges against the newspaper.

Amber Heard was not fired from Aquaman 2, as Warner Bros. made the decision to retain her role despite the circumstances.

Now the actress shares an old photograph from the Aquaman shoot, as a reminder to her fans that she is already preparing for the sequel.

Before Aquaman pulled out the last pages of this book. # GettingUnKindleParaAquaman2, “the actress wrote in the post.

However, what is interesting about the publication is not only the fact that Amber Heard is preparing for the filming of Aquaman 2, which could begin in summer, also the fact that the actress tagged Jason Momoa in her publication and he He responded with several laughing emojis.

The most demanding of social networks could take this detail quite badly, and it could take its toll on Momoa in the future, since not everyone would agree that she laughs and supports the photo of an actress who for many is an abuse. dor @ domestic.

So in a few more months we will see how things develop with the reception of Aquaman 2 in theaters.

The truth is that at this point it is worth wondering how important Mera’s role will be in Aquaman 2.

In fact, it has been said that Warner Bros. intends to reduce its impact, but we can only see it until the big premiere in late 2022.

Aquaman is one of the DCEU’s most successful movies and of course the studio doesn’t want to lose the character, it still has too much potential within this cinematic universe and many millions to collect.

It is worth mentioning that Aquaman 2 is scheduled for next December 16, 2022 and the most recent Warner Bros. movie in collaboration with DC was Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a title that swept the HBO Max platform and It gave enormous satisfaction to both the director and the studio.

Although the DCEU has had its footsteps, fans are not giving up hope that things will improve with the release of new movies.