Amber alert. They locate Gahel Ramón, a Oaxacan student who disappeared in CDMX

MEXICO CITY

The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City reported that the minor Gahel Ramón José, from the state of Oaxaca, was located in the state of San Luis Potosí.

The agency detailed that, derived from field work, analysis and intelligence, carried out by personnel of that institution and authorities of the state of San Luis Potosí, the minor under 14 years of age reported as absent since the last June 19.

The work of the Investigation Police (PDI) and the State Search Commission of San Luis Potosí made it possible to know that the minor, remained in the capital of the country for 12 hours and then voluntarily traveled to the state of San Luis Potosí, to the municipality of Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, where he met a friend, who gave him accommodation.

The exchange of information with police personnel of that entity resulted in the minor, who was not a victim of any crime, was located in good health, for which he was transferred to the facilities of the DIF in the state of San Luis Potosí for the corresponding procedures and later be reintegrated into your family nucleus

According to information on the case, the high school student and his mother traveled to the country’s capital for the minor to take his high school entrance exam, but in a taqueria in the Merced Gómez neighborhood in the mayor’s office, Álvaro Obregón lost him. view, for which he reported the facts to the Public Ministry of the Prosecutor’s Office.

jcs