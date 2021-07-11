Amber alert: Latino was arrested after kidnapping his son in New Jersey; the mother was found dead



The New Jersey Police posted photos of Tryler Ríos, his son Sebastián and his mother Yasemin on Facebook.

Photo: New Jersey Police / Courtesy

Tyler Rios, 27, was arrested in Tennessee for allegedly kidnapping his 2-year-old son and mother, Yasemin Uyar, 24 years old, in New Jersey.

Yasemin was found dead, her mother confirmed to CBS2 on Saturday night, adding that Ríos told police that her daughter’s body was located in a wooded area of ​​Tennessee.

New Jersey authorities issued a Amber Alert Friday afternoon after the baby did not show up for daycare and his mother did not come to work.

On Saturday afternoon, an Amber Alert was also launched in New York.

“Sebastián Ríos, 2 years old. Suspicious black man. Father, 27, Tyler Ríos. The car is a silver Ford Fiesta 4-door W421713. The last time he was seen in Rahwam New Jersey, ”said the emergency broadcast sent to cell phones.

Monterey, Tennessee authorities said they found the boy Saturday afternoon, where they arrested the father, who had a restraining order against him for abuse.

Ríos is in custody in Tennessee and will be transferred to New Jersey.