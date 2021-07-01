Amber alert issued for missing child in Cuauhtémoc

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office issued an Amber alert to locate the minor Daria Yazbek Alvarado Amador.

The 15-year-old minor was last seen on Wednesday June 29, 2021 in the Centro neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office in Mexico City.

Daria Yazbek, with a light brown complexion and 1.45 in height, has as particular signs a piercing in her nose and another in her left ear.

At the time of her disappearance, the minor was wearing a black and white checkered skirt, a red jacket, purple tennis shoes, and gold socks.