Amber alert issued for missing child in Cuauhtémoc

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office issued an Amber alert to locate the minor Daria Yazbek Alvarado Amador.
The 15-year-old minor was last seen on Wednesday June 29, 2021 in the Centro neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office in Mexico City.
Daria Yazbek, with a light brown complexion and 1.45 in height, has as particular signs a piercing in her nose and another in her left ear.
At the time of her disappearance, the minor was wearing a black and white checkered skirt, a red jacket, purple tennis shoes, and gold socks.
#AlertaAmber is activated to locate the minor under 15 years of age, named Daria Yazbek Alvarado Amador, last seen on June 29, 2021 in the Centro neighborhood, mayor’s office # Cuauhtémoc pic.twitter.com/OPEFwhbRBz
– CDMX Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCDMX) June 30, 2021